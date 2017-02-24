Pathways International in move to help businesses, SMEs double their revenue

The Business Intelligence would help companies bolster their profits

Businesses across the country are projected to more than double their revenue after Pathways International today rolled out a Business Intelligent (BI) software that uses data to help boost profits.

Pathways CEO, Joel Onditi says the company tested the software in the United States and has seen companies’ revenue climb by up to 40%.

“The Business Intelligence will see firms’ profits up, especially in banking institutions and Small Medium Enterprises (SME) sector which has data of how their businesses have been running for quite some time,” Onditi told a news conference today morning.

The BI would further deter rogue accountants from looting company resources as the system would offer real-time analysis with quick navigation, help identify waste in systems as well as reduce bottlenecks within a given firm.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that a number of businesses collapsed in 2016 due to losses amidst a tough operating environment.

The KNBS report comes at a time when Kenya’s banking industry is grappling with falling revenues due to a new law that capped interest rates at 4% above the Central Bank Rate. The move has prompted some lending institutions to sack employees in order to stem losses.

Barclays Bank, for instance, recorded a 10% loss in its recent 2016 full year announcement.

Companies like Safaricom, KenGen, CBA, KPA and Nation Media are using the BI platform to streamline their operations.