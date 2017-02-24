Need plot this weekend? We have you covered

Friday 24th February, 2017
WHAT: Electronic Odyssey
#NOD are touching down at The Alchemist Bar for the first time this year and we are taking it BACK TO WHAT YOU KNOW THEM BEST FOR! Deep House, Afro House, Garage, Dubstep, Drum & Bass just for starters.
WHERE: The Alchemist Bar
WHO: DJ Panik, DJ Sir Loin, DJ Sesi
TIME: 8 pm
ENTRY: Free
Saturday 25th February, 2017
WHAT: Fashion High Tea
Staged amid the lush gardens of Zen, the Runway is going to be extravagant, with intimate table seating for all the guests to enjoy. Gorgeous models form Mochez Models will strut the catwalk in stunning couture from both local and international designer labels.
As usual, Zen Garden will be creating an elaborate High Tea Menu. The lavish menu will include a Sushi Bar, Extravagant Desserts, Live Savoury Stations and Burger Bars. Brown’s Cheese will be having their gorgeous Cheese Bar, as well as Delia’s Famous Ice-creams!
WHERE: Zen Garden
TIME: 2 pm
ENTRY: Sh.6500
Saturday 25th February, 2017
WHAT: The GoDown Gig
The February edition of the GoDown Gig is here yet again to give you a free sampling of some home grown talent and it’s all live.
WHERE: GoDown Arts Centre
WHO: Gilad & The Super Band, Nahna, Le Band
TIME: 3 pm
ENTRY: Free
Sunday 26th February, 2017
WHAT: Waksy A-Live Show
The first official gig as The Kani Band-Its! ?? Along with other Amazing performances from WAKSY, Maryolive, David Major and FigureOut and other surprise performances. Don’t forget to carry your lesos and shukas so you can have a place to sit as you experience this beautiful outdoor show! ??
WHERE: Creatives Garage
WHO: Waksy, The Kani Band-its, David Major
TIME: 12 pm
ENTRY: Sh.500 advance, Sh.650 at the gate
Sunday 26th February, 2017
WHAT: Safaricom International Jazz Festival
We know you’re itching to be a part of Kenya’s biggest jazz festival. This year’s #SafaricomJazz line up is bound to blow you away so DO.NOT. MISS.OUT! #MusicThatMoves experience.
WHERE: Moi International Sports Centre
WHO: David Sanborn
TIME: 10 am
ENTRY: Sh.500 students, Sh.2000 regular
