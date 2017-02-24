Need plot this weekend? We have you covered

February 24, 2017 38 Views

Friday 24th February, 2017

WHAT: Electronic Odyssey

#NOD are touching down at The Alchemist Bar for the first time this year and we are taking it BACK TO WHAT YOU KNOW THEM BEST FOR! Deep House, Afro House, Garage, Dubstep, Drum & Bass just for starters.

WHERE: The Alchemist Bar

Night Dancers at The Alchemist Bar. PHOTO/CHRISTINE KEYONZO/X NEWS

WHO: DJ Panik, DJ Sir Loin, DJ Sesi

DJ PANIK. PHOTO/UP MAGAZINE

TIME: 8 pm

ENTRY: Free

 

Saturday 25th February, 2017

WHAT: Fashion High Tea

Staged amid the lush gardens of Zen, the Runway is going to be extravagant, with intimate table seating for all the guests to enjoy. Gorgeous models form Mochez Models will strut the catwalk in stunning couture from both local and international designer labels.
As usual, Zen Garden will be creating an elaborate High Tea Menu. The lavish menu will include a Sushi Bar, Extravagant Desserts, Live Savoury Stations and Burger Bars. Brown’s Cheese will be having their gorgeous Cheese Bar, as well as Delia’s Famous Ice-creams!

Fashion High Tea 2015. PHOTO/REPLAYIBLOG

WHERE: Zen Garden

Zen Fashion High Tea. PHOTO/ZEN GARDEN

TIME: 2 pm

ENTRY: Sh.6500

Saturday 25th February, 2017

WHAT: The GoDown Gig

The February edition of the GoDown Gig is here yet again to give you a free sampling of some home grown talent and it’s all live.

WHERE: GoDown Arts Centre

GoDown Arts Centre. PHOTO/HANGOUT

WHO: Gilad & The Super Band, Nahna, Le Band

Gilad Milo. PHOTO/POTENTASH

TIME: 3 pm

ENTRY: Free

 

Sunday 26th February, 2017

WHAT: Waksy A-Live Show

The first official gig as The Kani Band-Its! ?? Along with other Amazing performances from WAKSY, Maryolive, David Major and FigureOut and other surprise performances. Don’t forget to carry your lesos and shukas so you can have a place to sit as you experience this beautiful outdoor show! ??

WHERE: Creatives Garage

PHOTO/CREATIVES GARAGE

WHO: Waksy, The Kani Band-its, David Major

PHOTO/WASKY Facebook

TIME: 12 pm

ENTRY: Sh.500 advance, Sh.650 at the gate

Sunday 26th February, 2017

WHAT: Safaricom International Jazz Festival

We know you’re itching to be a part of Kenya’s biggest jazz festival. This year’s #SafaricomJazz line up is bound to blow you away so DO.NOT. MISS.OUT! #MusicThatMoves experience.

WHERE: Moi International Sports Centre

Moi International Sports Centre. PHOTO/SPORTS KENYA

WHO: David Sanborn

David Sanborn at the 2016 Cheltenham Jazz Festival. PHOTO/JOHN WATSON/JAZZCAMERA

TIME: 10 am

ENTRY: Sh.500 students, Sh.2000 regular

Category Entertainment

