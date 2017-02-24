MP blasts former health PS claiming he is a quack

- MPs angered by the decision of former PS in signing a CBA despite being out of office
- Endebes MP Robert Pukose says Bor should be barred from holding any public office since he breached chapter six on integrity
Aldai MP Cornelly Serem has called on thorough investigations over academic qualifications of former health PS Mark Bor claiming that he might be a quack.
Serem was angered by the move by Bor to sign doctors CBA in 2013 despite being out of office.
“We want to know who is Mark Bor, because we can even be dealing with a quack. Recently a quack doctor was arrested in my constituency,” Bor said during a joint committee of labour and health.
Serem said the public health sector is not working now because of the action of Bor
“How could you sign a CBA while you have left office…what were still doing with the corridors of the ministry while there was a new occupant in the health ministry office,” asked Serem.
Endebes MP Robert Pukose said the former PS should be barred from holding any public office since his action on signing the CBA is a breach of chapter six on leadership and Integrity.
“What the former PS did was a clear violation of chapter six on leadership and he should not hold any public office,” Pukose said.
