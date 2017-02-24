How politicians mourned Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy William Ruto led other leaders to eulogise Nyeri Governor.

While President Kenyatta mourned the late governor as a great leader and an action-oriented man who served the people of Nyeri with diligence, his Deputy Ruto hailed the late Gachagua as an astute politician who made a significant contribution to his constituents and the nation.

“As we mourn the loss of a noble and dedicated public servant, we pay tribute to his legacy which I hope will be carried on for generations. We honour his life, his achievements and the example which he has left with us. May God rest the soul of Governor Gachagua in eternal peace,” Kenyatta said in his message to the nation.

The president sent condolences and sympathies to his wife Margaret, children, his siblings, family and Nyeri constituents.

On his part, Ruto described the late governor as a steadfast defender of interests of coffee farmers and championed reforms in the sector. Ruto said the people of Nyeri have lost an able and dedicated servant

The Council of Governors (COG) also mourned with the country pronounced their colleague as a dedicated and firm believer in devolution.

Led by the council chairman Peter Munya said they had lost a vibrant and valuable member. “On behalf of the council of governors and the county governments, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family for the loss of matriarch. To the relatives, friends and the people of Nyeri County, we share in the loss of a great leader. May our prayer serve as comfort for you trying this trying time,” Munya said in a statement to newsrooms.

Munya said the late Gachagua was an enthusiastic member of the council and a steady advocate of devolution.

Munya, who is also the Meru Governor, reckoned the late governor will forever be remembered for his outstanding leadership in the council of Agriculture committee which he chaired with zeal and passion.

On the other hand, Kisii Governor James Ongwae joined his colleagues in mourning Gachagua untimely death was describing it a big loss not only to his family but to the country and devolved governments. Ongwae said Gachagua’s contribution will be greatly missed.

Governors William Kabogo (Kiambu) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) also mourned their colleague. “My deepest sympathies and condolences to the family & the people of Nyeri County for loss of their beloved Governor Eng. Nderitu Gachagua Kakamega,” Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said in a tweet.

While Kabogo said: “I am deeply saddened by the loss that the family of the late Hon. Gachagua has encountered. My deepest sympathies go out to you,”

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi also mourned the governor as a hardworking person who was always ready to serve the people of Nyeri.

This happened even as leaders from Nyeri County assured the residents that they will be no leadership vacuum.The leaders led by Nyeri senator Mutahi Kagwe, Women Representative Priscila Nyokabi, Mathira MP Peter Weru and his Tetu counterpart Ndung’u Githinji said the constitution was clear on who succeeds the governor. “The constitution in Chapter 11 article 182 is clear that after the demise of the governor, his deputy automatically assumes office,” Senator Kagwe told a press conference at parliament buildings.

The law stipulates that when a governor is impeached, declared insane or dies, the deputy governor takes charge for the remainder of the term.

Deputy Governor Samuel Wamaathai will automatically now be sworn in as governor of Nyeri. Kagwe, who spoke on behalf of the leaders, said he expected Ambassador Samwel Wamathai to take over and continue to deliver service to the people.

The senator called on his people to maintain peace and be calm during the mourning period.

Sharing the leader’s sentiments, Nyeri Deputy Governor Samuel Wamaathai also re- assured Nyeri residents that there will no power vacuum and service delivery in the county will continue as normal.

Wamaathai said they will be consulting with Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai on how to deal with the transition. “We will be reaching out to the office of the Attorney General to advise us on transition,” he said.

Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua died Thursday night at a London hospital where he has been receiving pancreatic cancer treatment. Gachagua aged 64, has been battled cancer for almost half the tenure in office as governor of Nyeri County. His sickness had rendered him bed-ridden for almost a year now.

The governor missed most of the political functions including those held during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s week-long stay in the county in March. The governor’s absence from public view due to ill health had triggered concern among county residents.

