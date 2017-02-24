Latest news headlines- February 24 2017 Kenyans mourn death of Nyeri Governor Gachagua

Kenyans mourn death of Nyeri Governor Gachagua

Kenyans on Friday, February 24 woke up to sad news of the passing away of Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua. Mr Gachagua died early today at a London Hospital where he has been undergoing treatment.

President Uhuru Kenyatta led the nation in paying tribute to the Governor, describing him as a noble and dedicated public servant.

“My family and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies to his wife Margaret, children, his siblings and family and Nyeri constituents,” President Kenyatta said in a Tweet today.

Deputy President William Ruto also mourned the late Governor describing him as an astute politician who made significant contribution to the people of Nyeri and the country at large.

READ ALSO: Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua passes away in London

Gachagua has been suffering from pancreatic cancer and becomes the first governor to die while in office.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor Samuel Wamaathai has assured Nyeri residents that there will no power vacuum and service delivery in the county will continue as normal.

Wamaathai said they will be consulting with Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai on how to deal with transition.

READ ALSO: The different faces of the late James Nderitu Gachagua (PHOTOS)

Health CS Mailu reads selfish interests in striking doctors’ demands

Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu on Friday, February 24 slammed the striking doctors for failing to provide Kenyans with even the most basic of medical services.

The CS said that it was unfortunate that the over 5000 medics refuse to provide emergency services in the country’s public health institutions that is clearly their mandate.

Speaking after receiving a memorandum from frustrated Kenyans affected by the health crisis that is now in its 83rd day, a visibly angry Mailu said it was unfair for doctors to use plight of others’ suffering to negotiate for better pay.

READ ALSO: Health CS Mailu slams ‘selfish’ doctors interested only in better pay

“It is regrettable they have chosen not to provide these services. The doctors are only seeking better pay for themselves which is right but they should still offer services,” he said.