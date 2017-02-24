Human Rights Commission urges Inspector General to deploy more police to Baringo

Human Rights Commission to release a report that contains recommendations on how to tackle insecurity in the North Rift

The commission is concerned about rising insecurity in the region

It has called on Inspector General to send more security personnel in the region

Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has urged Inspector General Joseph General to send more security personnel to quell insecurity situation in Baringo.

Chairperson KNCHR Kagwira Mbogori in a statement said they are concerned about the flaring insecurity in witnessed in the region in the recent past that has led to massive loss of lives, property, animals and caused displacement of residents.

“We are concerned about the insecurity in Baringo that has caused displaced many residents at a time when parts of the county are facing drought, armed raiders continue to terrorize already vulnerable communities with impunity that include daylight raids,” Mbogori said.

Mbogori said the commission conducted a public inquiry on insecurity in the region and will soon be releasing the compiled report that contains structural recommendations aimed at addressing systematic and underlying factors that have fostered a culture of violence in the North Rift region.

Last weekend armed hooded men shot dead Loyamorok MCA Kibet Cheretei and Pepe Kitambaa (Tiaty MP Jubilee hopeful), killings which have sparked retaliatory attacks by their kinsmen.

The killings have led to a wave of insecurity in the region.