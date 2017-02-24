Homeboyz eye third spot when they face Blak Blad in postponed Kenya Cup fixture

Kenya Cup is currently on a break wit fixtures set to resume in March.

There will be a total of two fixtures this weekend to accommodate postponed matches.

Fourth Placed Homeboyz can move to third with win over Blak Blad

Impala, placed fifth play Nondescripts aiming for the victory that will move them to fifth on the log.

Menengai Cream Homeboyz host Blak Blad in their backlog fixture of the Kenya Cup aiming to leapfrog third-placed champion’s Kabras Sugar.

That match was originally set for January 28 but was postponed after Homeboyz forward Andrew Wekesa passed just days prior.

Homeboyz sit fourth with 44 points and a win over the stubborn Blak Blad side will see them go to third above defending champs Kabras Sugar. In their previous meet on match day five, the Deejayz prevailed 43-11 at the Kenyatta University Grounds.

Head coach Paul Murunga says closing on the top three is one of the targets for the side when they play their postponed match.

“Victory will take us above the champions which is a good thing. Our Targets this season is main cup final for the least,” Muranga declared.

Elsewhere, Resolution Impala Saracens visit Nondescripts for the clash initially slated for December 10. Impala take on Nondescripts’ postponement had been due to the death of teen sensation Ogeto Gecheo.

Impala could ensure Kabras slip further down the log to fifth should they power past the Nondies who sit eighth on 20 points.

Impala have 41 points and meet 12 rounds after they beat Nondies 37-22 in November 2016.

A win for Blak Blad will see them overtake Strathmore Leos while Nondies can reduce the gap between them and Mwamba with a win.

