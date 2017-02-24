Customer wins sh 3 Million house in Unilever-Naivas promotion

Customer wins sh 3 Million house in Unilever-Naivas promotion
February 24, 2017 39 Views
  • John Musyoki who is a Machakos resident participated in the National Consumer Promotion while shopping at Naivas Supermarket
  • He purchased 2 packets of 500g OMO, filled in his details on the system generated coupons, entered the draw and was later declared the winner

Unilever Kenya Limited in conjunction with Naivas Supermarket have  handed over a two-bedroomed house to John Musyoki, a retired civil servant and a father of five who won during their national campaign “NGARA NA OMO SHINDA NYUMBA NA NAIVAS” that targeted OMO consumers.

The house located in Machakos County is worth sh 3 Million and the winner was selected from thousands of customers who participated in the in-store promotion conducted in all Naivas outlets countrywide.

Naivas Administration Manager Gilbert Mbuthia and Unilever Head of shopper and Customer Marketing Pheodor Njoroge hands over the key to John Musyoki, a Machakos retiree who won himself a 2-bedroomed fully furnished house after he participated in “NGARA NA OMO SHINDA NYUMBA NA NAIVAS” that targeted Naivas supermarket shoppers.

Informed by the fact that Machakos is a growing metropolis, he chose a plot in Migwani area where the two companies bought the land and put up a 2 bedroom self-contained house for him.

Naivas Administration Manager Gilbert Mbuthia and House Winner John Musyoki with Unilever Head Of Shopper and Customer Marketing Pheodor Mundia .

Gilbert Mbuthia, Naivas Executive Administration Manager added that, “Being the fastest growing supermarket chain in Kenya, we will continue to leverage on the partnerships we have with Unilever and their brands to ensure we offer the best value and remain the retail chain of choice for Kenyans.”

 

