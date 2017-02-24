CAF promises to provide technical support as Kenya races against time to host CHAN

CAF wants to see Kenya host a successful CHAN despite the country lagging behind in preparedness.

The government has been told to ensure sports facilities are ready for the event set for 2018.

The continental body has promised to provide all necessary technical support to Kenya.

Sports minister Wario say Ksh2.7b will be provided towards the preparationS of CHAN.

Time is of essence was the message Confederation of African Football (CAF) emphasised on Friday 24th February 2017 while directing the Kenyan government fulfil its obligations if the country is to hold the 2018 Africa Home Nations Championships.

With the barely 11 months to the biennial continental tournament open to domestic-based players, CAF First Vice-president, Suketu Patel said the government has to lead or else a much prepared and ready host will be given the mandate to host the championships.

The visiting CAF officials who have been in the country since Monday 20th to inspect grounds were far from impressed starting with Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Kenyatta Stadium in In Machakos and Kinoru Stadium in Meru, report all of which scored poorly according to report card released by the inspectors.

“Hotels are okay for hosting the tournament, the only issue is stadiums which can be ready if all the plans on paper are well implemented,” Patel emphasised.

“Will shall offer all the necessary technical support to see Kenya succeed in hosting such an event of high calibre,” Patel reiterated.

Patel made the remarks at a press briefing in Nairobi on Friday 24th attended by among others, Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and the Arts, Dr. Hassan Wario and Football Kenya Federation boss, Nick Mwendwa at the ministry headquarters.

Despite Wario confirming the Government will provide the Ksh2.7b needed for the 2018 CHAN, it remains to be seen whether they will walk the talk as the clock continues to tick.