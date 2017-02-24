Business highlights – Government moves to create 2 million agriculture sector jobs

Energy projects gain traction as government moves to connect every consumer to the grid within 3 years
- Kenya’s energy projects are gaining traction though consumers are yet to feel their effects
- Power prices remain relatively high though state officials say they will fall in the coming months
- Government says it will connect every citizen to the national grid by 2020
An initiative to connect consumers to electricity known as the Last Mile connectivity project expects to complete 2 million connections by 2017 to achieve 70% connectivity. President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on September, 2016 that the government expects a new target of 100% connectivity by 2020 within the next three years.
The state is banking on a wind energy project in Turkana and gothermal power plants in Olkaria to realise its vision. Energy, particularly electric power is and has been a major constraint to development in terms of unit costs and availability, states a recent economic forecast from Metropol, a Kenyan-based financial services group. This is attributable to historical underinvestment and low plant efficiency of installed capacity.
READ ALSO: We will not ration electricity nor increase prices, Kenya Power assures consumers amid biting drought
In 2016, Kenya had 2,300 megawatts (MW) in terms of installed capacity. An additional 280MW from the country’s Olkaria 5 and 6 power plants are under implementation to be commissioned in 2017. Metropol data has confirmed that a 105 MW Menengai geothermal project is also under construction. Meanwhile, Kenya’s 310 MW Lake Turkana wind power is under active implementation due for completion over 2017. However, the feed-in of their first 100MW is tied to an Ethiopia-Kenya high voltage transmission line which is delayed owing to land disputes.
State steps in as farmers refuse cut reliance on rain-fed agriculture, vows to create 2 million jobs
- Kenyans will continue to suffer the effects of drought as farmers refuse to make a shift from rain-fed agriculture
- The farming sector is undergoing a serious food shortage in the arid and semiarid counties
- Government has launched an irrigation programme in a bid to cushion farmers
- The drive is set to create 1.5 to 2 million jobs
A study from research group, Metropol says the implementation of a 1.75 million acres Galana/Kulalu Ranch irrigation programme which is costed at Ksh250 billion has been rejigged on realisation of the water reservoir at high grand falls dam.
The programme is intended to reduce food volatility connected with rain fed farming, particularly the supply of maize. The programme will make the country a net exporter of maize at a production level of 25-30 million bags based on 2 harvests per year on 500,000 acres.
READ ALSO: Kenya’s maize supply will be depleted by June 2017
The state is also planning to import 5 million bags of maize to stem a shortage that has seen the shelf price of flour rise marginally in recent months.
Kenya to present budget proposals early to avoid interference from August elections
- Kenya will present its budget proposals earlier than usual
- Country is under pressure to cut cost and focus on alleviating poverty
- President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the government is taking these measures to ensure the country’s operations are not hampered when Kenyans go for elections
The Head of State said the government would officially notify the East African Community (EAC) Secretariat on the same. EAC member countries have had a tradition of presenting their budgets simultaneously in June. President Kenyatta was speaking this morning at State House, Nairobi, when he held talks with the new East Africa Secretary General Ambassador Libérat Mfumukeko. The President said Kenya fully supports reforms being undertaken at the EAC secretariat to cut down costs.
Ambassador Mfumukeko said the EAC would send an observer mission to Kenya during the elections saying Kenya’s democracy is a role model to other EAC member states. The EAC secretary, who was appointed in March last year, briefed the President on the reforms the secretariat is undertaking which is aimed at cutting costs and improving the ease of doing business in this region.
READ ALSO: Budget will favour common consumers, economic experts say
He said the reforms instituted last year in the Organs and Institutions of EAC, have so far brought some positive developments in the management of resources at the secretariat.
You might also like
IMF, World Bank in move to lower transaction costs for Africans in Diaspora
The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the Africa Institute for Remittances and leading African diaspora organizations have launched an initiative dubbed the ‘Nairobi Action Plan on Remittances’, in
Trust new banking platform to inspire brand loyalty, bankers tell public
The public needs to trust the recently-introduced service dubbed ‘Kenya Interbank Transaction Switch’ (KITS) so as to inspire brand loyalty and boost financial inclusion, the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) has
Boosting competition in African markets can enhance growth, lift half a million people out of poverty says World Bank
Boosting competition in consumer markets and key input sectors can help African countries grow faster and alleviate poverty, a recent report by the World Bank Group and the African Competition
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!