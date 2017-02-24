Business highlights – Government moves to create 2 million agriculture sector jobs

Energy projects gain traction as government moves to connect every consumer to the grid within 3 years

Kenya’s energy projects are gaining traction though consumers are yet to feel their effects

Power prices remain relatively high though state officials say they will fall in the coming months

Government says it will connect every citizen to the national grid by 2020

An initiative to connect consumers to electricity known as the Last Mile connectivity project expects to complete 2 million connections by 2017 to achieve 70% connectivity. President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on September, 2016 that the government expects a new target of 100% connectivity by 2020 within the next three years.

The state is banking on a wind energy project in Turkana and gothermal power plants in Olkaria to realise its vision. Energy, particularly electric power is and has been a major constraint to development in terms of unit costs and availability, states a recent economic forecast from Metropol, a Kenyan-based financial services group. This is attributable to historical underinvestment and low plant efficiency of installed capacity.

In 2016, Kenya had 2,300 megawatts (MW) in terms of installed capacity. An additional 280MW from the country’s Olkaria 5 and 6 power plants are under implementation to be commissioned in 2017. Metropol data has confirmed that a 105 MW Menengai geothermal project is also under construction. Meanwhile, Kenya’s 310 MW Lake Turkana wind power is under active implementation due for completion over 2017. However, the feed-in of their first 100MW is tied to an Ethiopia-Kenya high voltage transmission line which is delayed owing to land disputes.

State steps in as farmers refuse cut reliance on rain-fed agriculture, vows to create 2 million jobs

Kenyans will continue to suffer the effects of drought as farmers refuse to make a shift from rain-fed agriculture

The farming sector is undergoing a serious food shortage in the arid and semiarid counties

Government has launched an irrigation programme in a bid to cushion farmers

The drive is set to create 1.5 to 2 million jobs

A study from research group, Metropol says the implementation of a 1.75 million acres Galana/Kulalu Ranch irrigation programme which is costed at Ksh250 billion has been rejigged on realisation of the water reservoir at high grand falls dam.

The programme is intended to reduce food volatility connected with rain fed farming, particularly the supply of maize. The programme will make the country a net exporter of maize at a production level of 25-30 million bags based on 2 harvests per year on 500,000 acres.

The state is also planning to import 5 million bags of maize to stem a shortage that has seen the shelf price of flour rise marginally in recent months.

Kenya to present budget proposals early to avoid interference from August elections

Kenya will present its budget proposals earlier than usual

Country is under pressure to cut cost and focus on alleviating poverty

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the government is taking these measures to ensure the country’s operations are not hampered when Kenyans go for elections

The Head of State said the government would officially notify the East African Community (EAC) Secretariat on the same. EAC member countries have had a tradition of presenting their budgets simultaneously in June. President Kenyatta was speaking this morning at State House, Nairobi, when he held talks with the new East Africa Secretary General Ambassador Libérat Mfumukeko. The President said Kenya fully supports reforms being undertaken at the EAC secretariat to cut down costs.

Ambassador Mfumukeko said the EAC would send an observer mission to Kenya during the elections saying Kenya’s democracy is a role model to other EAC member states. The EAC secretary, who was appointed in March last year, briefed the President on the reforms the secretariat is undertaking which is aimed at cutting costs and improving the ease of doing business in this region.

He said the reforms instituted last year in the Organs and Institutions of EAC, have so far brought some positive developments in the management of resources at the secretariat.