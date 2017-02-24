Newspaper summaries-February 24 2017

Daily Nation

Kanu backs Raila and backs Uhuru: Kanu on Thursday threw its weight behind President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid, ending speculation that it would join the Opposition’s National Super Alliance (Nasa). The party said while it would field candidates for all other elective seats, it would vote for President Kenyatta in the August 8 General Election in a decision that is a blow to Nasa, which had hoped to ride on Kanu’s enormous influence in the vast Rift Valley region. “We have had fruitful consultations and negotiations among ourselves and other key partners. The party has now resolved to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid,” said secretary-general Nick Salat after a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the Lake Nakuru Lodge.

Unions want KCSE results recalled: The marking of last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations were deliberately made for those who sat them to fail, teachers’ unions claimed on Thursday. Top officials of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) told the parliamentary committee on education that the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) used “raw” marks to assign grades instead of the previous system in which grades were based on performance. Knut secretary-general Wilson Sossion said this was an irregular change of policy. He urged the MPs to question both Knec and the Education ministry about it. The union based its assertions on a study of the examinations administration, marking and grading that had the confidential input of examiners, who are usually teachers.

Court suspends law on party hopping: Politicians may now be at liberty to freely defect from one party to another until 45 days to the August 8 General Election. This comes after the High Court on Thursday temporarily suspended implementation of a law that tames politicians from party hopping in the run up to the polls. The Council of Governors had moved to the court challenging the new election law. They said the law contains a problematic unconstitutional section that bars party hopping as far as 120 days to the polls. Justice John Mativo issued an order suspending Section 28 of the new election law. The case will be heard on March 9.

Kanu: We shall back Uhuru but our problem is: Independence party Kanu has officially declared that it will support the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta. The party’s National Executive Council announced its backing for the President Thursday, following a day-long meeting at Lake Nakuru Lodge in Nakuru. The frosty relations between Deputy President William Ruto and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi almost cost Uhuru the party’s support. Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat has been a conspicuous figure at Opposition meetings, sparking fears the party was set to join the Opposition coalition. According to sources at the meeting, members were categorical that they were supporting Uhuru but not Ruto whom they accused of openly disregarding the party and carrying a vendetta against former President Daniel arap Moi.

Voter apathy hits prisons as inmates fail to register: The prisons department has raised concerns over the low number of inmates registering to vote. In Nyahururu GK Prison, Nyandarua County, only 24 inmates had registered by Thursday out of the approximately 400 targeted. Among those who had registered on the second day of the voter registration exercise in the penal institution were 20 men and four women. According to officer in charge of the prison Mathew Kimanzi, most of the inmates were not willing to register because of what he termed “personal reasons”. Mr Kimanzi said that some of them were opposed to the exercise after realising they would only vote for the President during the August elections.

Tough law slaps 10-year jail term on bribe givers: Anti-corruption chairman Eliud Wabukala has welcomed a new law that seeks to punish bribery offenders. Retired Arch-Bishop Wabukala said the Bribery Act 2016 addresses the gap in law by providing two general offences, unlike before when it only focused on public officers. “This rendered it ineffective as bribery is a two-way traffic affair where there is a giver and a taker,” Wabukala said during a seminar on the Bribery Act, 2016, which was attended by Kenya Association of Manufacturers. In the new law, an individual found guilty of bribery – contributor or recipient – shall be liable on conviction to a term not exceeding 10 years or a fine not exceeding Sh5 million or both.

Kenyatta promises Gideon Moi Cabinet slots: Kanu chairman Gideon Moi has struck a deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta who will appoint him to the Cabinet if Kenyatta wins reelection. Uhuru has been anxious that Kanu may not side with NASA, which could threaten his reelection. Kanu’s decision is also a blow to the opposition that wanted its help in gaining traction in the vote-rich Rift Valley. Yesterday, Kanu sources told the Star the deal was struck after the President and his Mother Mama Ngina separately visited retired President Daniel Moi. “The Mois wanted to negotiate with Kenyatta directly and get him to commit. That happened before a decision was announced yesterday,” a Kanu official familiar with the deal said.

Joho’s trip to the US a strategy ‘to shake off drug baron tag’: Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s trip to the United States of America is a major boost in efforts to clear his name against allegations of drug dealings, political analysts have said. In what is seen as a ‘public relations’ stunt aimed at vindicating Joho, over drug dealings, he has been active on social media over the official meetings he has been attending. The move, seen as a bold one by analysts, is aimed at reiterating his stand a few weeks ago, in which he sought to have the government probe him over drug dealing issues, saying he is clean.Joho’s trip has sent a strong statement back in Kenya even as he tries to curb a different image from that of politics.

Anti-graft czar vows to have corrupt CEOs put behind bars: Senior chiefs of private companies who bribe government officials to win fat state tenders will be pursued and investigated for prosecution and conviction, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission warned yesterday. Chairman Eliud Wabukala said public procurement, where the government does business with the private sector, is the biggest source of corruption and bribery running into tens of billions of shillings every year. Wabukala said the anti-graft agency will build strong cases against chief executives involved in corruption in collusion with state officers under the Bribery Act 2016.

Turkana wind power deal leaves consumers with Sh4.6bn burden: Electricity consumers will pay Sh4.6 billion to a special fund created to cushion Lake Turkana Wind Power investors from losses. The money, to be collected from consumers in the form of higher power bills, will be put in a yet-to-be created ‘security support facility’ ac count that the Treasury has jointly created with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC). ERC director of electricity Joseph Oketch said the contingency facility will take care of risks associated with Kenya Power’s payment obligations to the Lake Turkana power investors. Mr Oketch said the move is in line with a global practice that allows governments to set up contingency funds to manage risks for private investors.

Kenya gets US approval for direct flights: The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Category One status, opening up Kenya for non-stop air travel to the United States. FAA inspectors gave JKIA a clean bill of health after conducting a special audit of the airport’s facilities that was completed last year. The move sets the stage for the signing of flight agreements between Washington and Nairobi. Airlines wishing to operate direct flights must however apply for permits in the two countries to launch direct commercial flights. Kenya, which hosted President Barack Obama in July 2015, wants to use the direct flights to boost exports to the US as well as increase the number of American tourists visiting the country.

Consultant rejects call for higher Safaricom charges: Proposals by Airtel and Telkom Kenya that could have seen Safaricom forced to charge its customers higher rates than its rival telecommunications providers have been rejected by consultants hired to assess competition in the sector. Airtel and Plum Consulting (on behalf of Telkom Kenya) had separately written to the Ministry of ICT last year asking that Safaricom pays a higher fee for calls and texts completed on its rivals’ networks. The fee, technically referred to as a mobile termination rate (MTR), has been set at Sh0.99 for calls and Sh0.05 for text messages since 2010.