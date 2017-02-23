Uhuru mourns fallen Swahili guru Sheikh Nabhany

The late Sheikh was a master of the Swahili language receiving praise and accolades for his works

Nabhany was also credited for his role in the establishment of the National Museums of Kenya

He was later buried at his Lamu home according to his Islamic faith

President Uhuru Kenyatta joined Kenyans in mourning renown Swahili scholar Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed Nabhany who passed away on Thursday, February 23.

In a statement, The Head of State described Nabhany as a great scholar whose works contributed immensely to research on Kiswahili language in the country and abroad.

“We will always appreciate the late Nabhany’s writing and teaching of the Kiswahili language, poetry and culture which gained recognition globally,” President Kenyatta said.

READ ALSO: President Uhuru’s love affair with checked shirts

The late Sheikh, a recipient of the Presidential Order of Golden Warrior (OGW), was a an influential figure in the establishment of the National Museums of Kenya and operated the Research Institute of Swahili Studies of Eastern Africa.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned, a renowned Kiswahili scholar and poet, was a well-known figure in linguistic circles as he traversed universities in the US and Germany among other countries as a visiting professor.

READ ALSO: BREAKING NEWS: Kwale Senator Boy Juma boy passes on at Aga Khan hospital Nairobi

The distinguished scholar was buried at his Matondoni home in Lamu County later in the day according to the Islamic culture.