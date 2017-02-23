Trade Facilitation Agreement will support cheaper, easier and faster transactions, UNCTAD officials say as deal comes into force

Enacting Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) will reduce graft, and boost development

It is estimated that TFA could reduce trade costs between 9.6 and 23.1% for its members worldwide

World Trade Organization, struck a deal in 2014 known as Trade Facilitation Agreement has now come into force

Supporting an international deal dubbed the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) will significantly increase international trade, reduce corruption and boost development, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has said.

It is estimated that the Trade Facilitation Agreement could reduce trade costs between 9.6 and 23.1% for its members worldwide. This means export gains of between Sh78 trillion and Sh104 trillion.

Between now and 2030, this would add 2.7% a year to world export growth at a time when world trade desperately needs a boost. The deal would also add more than half-a-percent to the growth of world GDP, providing crucial additional resources for the international development agenda.

The agreement would also cut red tape while doing away with incompatible systems across borders, opaque ways of collecting revenue and ensuring other compliance controls and lengthy waiting times that leave food rotting before it can be traded.

UNCTAD has supported the successful establishment of more than a dozen national trade facilitation committees in Africa, South America, and Asia. The program for the East African Community offers a good example of how this can work for other regions under the Trade Facilitation Agreement.

Fifteen developing countries and least developed countries have so far taken part in UNCTAD’s Empowerment Programme for National Trade Facilitation Committees, which was launched in 2016 to provide intensive professional training in implementing the agreement.

Read Also: Kenya to train 3,000 youth in UNCTAD

As doing business gets easier, the range of goods exported by the world’s poorest countries will increase, lessening commodity dependence and strengthening vulnerable economies.

UNCTAD says poor roads and crumbling ports all hamper international trade, wasting billions of dollars and exacting a heavy price on developing and least developed countries that can least afford it.

The cost of trade for developing countries is estimated to be, on average, 1.8 times higher than for developed countries.

But members of the World Trade Organization, representing the majority of the world’s trading nations, struck a deal in 2014 that obliges them to tackle these problems head on. That deal, known as the Trade Facilitation Agreement, has now come into force.

“We welcome the entry into force of the Trade Facilitation Agreement as a huge step forward in making trade around the world cheaper, easier and faster,” UNCTAD Deputy Secretary-General Joakim Reiter said.

Help for developing countries to do this, provided by UNCTAD and others, is among the provisions of the deal.

“New technologies and institutional reforms can improve governance, reduce entry barriers and pull the informal sector into the formal sector. And with less paperwork to dodge gand fewer palms to grease, public revenues go up. This generates new resources for spending on essential services,” Mr. Reiter said.

Shamika Sirimanne, Director of the Technology and Logistics Division of UNCTAD says they work with developing countries to identify compliance gaps and design projects aimed at closing those gaps