The University of Nairobi Towers is now open for business

The University of Nairobi Towers was a project set up in line with Vision 2030

Chinese contractor China Wu Yi handed over the keys to the building on December 5, 2016

Construction of the tower took 3 years to complete

Constructed with a budget of Sh. 2.3 billion by internally generated resources and without external support or loan, the building is finally done. The tower will be used by the Graduate School, School of Business, School of Engineering, Confucius Institute together with the members of the University Management, University Council and Senate who will take up the upper floors. Some of the snazzy features include a water recycling system, a restaurant, it also houses an ultramodern auditorium with a capacity of 600 at the Chandaria Centre for performing Arts on the 6th floor. It has several seminar and conference rooms to facilitate the University core business of teaching and learning. The centre has a helipad which has been gazetted as Aerodrome class D. The building has state of the art ICT services and firefighting equipment.

The construction of the building took three years, the ground breaking having been done on June, 17, 2013. It will hold a student population of 3,500 and is 89m high.