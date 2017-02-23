The University of Nairobi Towers is now open for business

The University of Nairobi Towers is now open for business
February 23, 2017 15 Views
  • The University of Nairobi Towers was a project set up in line with Vision 2030
  • Chinese contractor  China Wu Yi handed over the keys to the building on December 5, 2016 
  • Construction of the tower took 3 years to complete

Constructed with a budget of Sh. 2.3 billion by internally generated resources and without external support or loan, the building is finally done. The tower will be used by the Graduate School, School of Business, School of Engineering, Confucius Institute together with the members of the University Management, University Council and Senate who will take up the upper floors. Some of the snazzy features include a water recycling system, a restaurant, it also houses an ultramodern auditorium with a capacity of 600 at the Chandaria Centre for performing Arts on the 6th floor. It has several seminar and conference rooms to facilitate the University core business of teaching and learning.  The centre has a helipad which has been gazetted as Aerodrome class D. The building has state of the art ICT services and firefighting equipment.

READ ALSO: Cyber-attack on the University of Nairobi social media sites been contained

The construction of the building took three years, the ground breaking having been done on June, 17, 2013. It will hold a student population of 3,500 and is 89m high.

Previous Latest news headlines- February 23 2017 Doctors get 7 more days to end strike
Next Here are the qualifications you need to get into the Safaricom Technology Academy Internship programme
Tags Chandaria Centre for performing ArtsChinese contractor China Wu YiUniversity of NairobiUniversity of Nairobi towers
Category EducationLatest

You might also like

Business 0 Comments

AfDB chief urges African states to deal with skyrocketing international debt

The Head of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has urged the continent’s governments to boost tax revenue and steer clear of international borrowing as the region grapples with its worst

Latest 0 Comments

Rooney ‘getting tired of England question’

England’s National soccer team player Wayne Rooney during the press conference at Chateau Les Fontaines at Gouvieux, France, 23 June 2016.  EPA/SRDJAN SUKI England Captain Wayne Rooney has said he

Latest 0 Comments

Unease as Obama meets Trump at White House

  US President Barack Obama (R) delivers remarks on the victory of President-elect Republican Donald Trump in the 2016 election, beside US Vice President Joe Biden (L), in the Rose

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply