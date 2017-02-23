Tergat Appointed IAAF ambassador

Former World marathon record holder Paul Tergat has been appointed International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) ambassador for the world cross country Championships slated for Kololo grounds Kampala in March 2017.

In a statement from the world governing IAAF the five-time world cross country champion tour to Uganda will entail visiting different Schools, participating in a legacy programme addressing press conferences and engaging in media interviews.

His visit is expected to be in Kampala beginning February 28 to March 2, 2017.

His marathon debut saw him finish second in the first three marathons in Chicago (2001) and the London marathon in 2001 and 2002.Having this record, he is also a two-time Olympics 10,000 Silver medallist having won in Atlanta in 1996 and Sydney 2000.

Tergat is also the found of the well know Sports Personality of the year Award and a member of world Olympic Committee since 2013.