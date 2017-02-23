Samsung commits to improving access to education through Digital Transformation

Samsung uses its education technology to give back to society

Samsung electronics has today reiterated its commitment to advancing access to technology in education across Africa. As a global citizen, Samsung uses its education technology to give back to society in two ways: by creating new learning opportunities so that young people can enjoy access to better education; and by supporting youth employment through vocational training and skills development.

“In today’s digital era, any community, especially in disadvantaged areas, will benefit from hands-on experience with technology. Our aim is to make sure that every African child has access to education, no matter where they are – be it in a rural area lacking infrastructure or perhaps in an existing infrastructure that lacks educational resources – by providing access to technology,” noted Jung Hyun Park, Managing Director, Samsung Electronics East Africa at the Samsung Africa Forum 2017.

To date, Samsung has launched 10 Digital Villages, 33 Solar-Powered Internet Schools (SPIS), 27 eLearning Centres, 22 Smart Schools, 12 Engineering Academies and 8 Digital Libraries across Africa.

Samsung uses its talents, skills and technologies to make a positive impact on the world, helping to shape a smart, sustainable future for all. Its products and solutions give consumers and businesses alike new ways to connect and experience the world. From connected classrooms that take learning to new digital heights, to providing world-class technology in remote places, Samsung is addressing some of the most basic and complex challenges of today.

“Investing in the skills of the youth also benefits Samsung, The more young people we can develop in the electronics industry, the better it is for us and our customers who can be assured of our ability to provide excellent service,” concluded Mr. Park.