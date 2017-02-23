Samburu women to offer goat sacrifice as apology to Raila

Group of Samburu women is said to have insulted the politician during his visit to the arid county

The hecklers are to appease Raila for embarrassing the community

Opposition leader Raila Odinga is set to be the recipient of a cleansing ceremony after a band of errant Samburu women were punished for heckling the former premier.

This comes after a ruling by over 1000 men from the community’s council of elders that summoned the women who are accused of heckling Raila during his voter sensitization tour of the county on February 6 this year.

The hecklers are expected to appear before the community’s holy grail each with a goat in tow to be cleansed for embarrassing a leader of such stature as Mr Odinga’s.

“Those who took part in the protest against Raila Odinga have been given one week to appear before the elders for questioning. They would, thereafter, be cleansed for the wrong they committed, failure to which we will cast a curse on them,” said Joseph Lenanguram, a Samburu elder who spoke to Citizen TV.

It is alleged the women burned the NASA principal’s posters and lit bonfires in a demonstration on February 8 against his criticism of their leaders.