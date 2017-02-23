Samburu women to offer goat sacrifice as apology to Raila

- Group of Samburu women is said to have insulted the politician during his visit to the arid county
- The hecklers are to appease Raila for embarrassing the community
Opposition leader Raila Odinga is set to be the recipient of a cleansing ceremony after a band of errant Samburu women were punished for heckling the former premier.
This comes after a ruling by over 1000 men from the community’s council of elders that summoned the women who are accused of heckling Raila during his voter sensitization tour of the county on February 6 this year.
READ ALSO: 10 ways to end the current starvation faced by many Kenyans-Raila
The hecklers are expected to appear before the community’s holy grail each with a goat in tow to be cleansed for embarrassing a leader of such stature as Mr Odinga’s.
“Those who took part in the protest against Raila Odinga have been given one week to appear before the elders for questioning. They would, thereafter, be cleansed for the wrong they committed, failure to which we will cast a curse on them,” said Joseph Lenanguram, a Samburu elder who spoke to Citizen TV.
It is alleged the women burned the NASA principal’s posters and lit bonfires in a demonstration on February 8 against his criticism of their leaders.
You might also like
IEBC: Judge Odunga’s ruling will have colossal damage in the August 8th elections
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has criticized yesterday’s court ruling cancelling Sh2.5 billion tender for the supply of ballot papers awarded by the commission to a Dubai-based printing
Leave NASA alone, Mudavadi tells DP Ruto
Deputy President dismissed the NASA as a political grouping only interested in sharing non-existent positions among themselves for selfish purposes. Ruto had dismissed opposition unity agreement and plans, saying the
We are not listing foreigners, IEBC insists
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chief executive, Ezra Chiloba has dismissed claims that the electoral agency was working with the National Intelligence Service to register foreigners as voters. Electoral body
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!