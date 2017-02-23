Leave NASA alone, Mudavadi tells DP Ruto

Deputy President dismissed the NASA as a political grouping only interested in sharing non-existent positions among themselves for selfish purposes.

Ruto had dismissed opposition unity agreement and plans, saying the opposition had nothing new to offer.

Mudavadi told the Deputy President to stop being hypocritical and face the reality as politics is about power.

The ANC leader politics was about power and being at the helm of the country’s leadership for a particular period of time.

Party leaders Raila Odinga (ODM), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetang’ula attended the unveiling of the coalition agreement yesterday and appended their signatures to the deal.

Amani National Congress (ANC) Musalia Mudavadi laughed off claims by Deputy President William Ruto that National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders’ main agenda was about sharing of positions.

Reacting to the deal signed by NASA leaders Wednesday in Nairobi, Ruto dismissed the outfit as a political grouping only interested in sharing non-existent positions among themselves for selfish purposes.

He dismissed opposition unity agreement and plans, saying the opposition has nothing new to offer.

READ MORE: Jubilee will beat NASA by bigger margin in August polls, MP

“Kenyans were told to wait for a major announcement from NASA leaders but that announcement has turned to be about sharing non-existent positions, like a chief minister,” Ruto told a gathering in Kaloleni, Kilifi.

However, Mudavadi has turned the gun on Ruto describing him as a ridiculous politician.

READ ALSO: We have a deal, committee on NASA coalition formation says

The ANC leader said NASA is seeking to lead and obviously that comes with power. Mudavadi told the Deputy President to stop being hypocritical and face the reality as politics is about power.

“Politics is about power. If Ruto does not want power, let him call it a day and resign and then become a farmer,” Mudavadi said during an interview with NTV last night.

He explained politics was about power and being at the helm of the country’s leadership for a particular period of time.

Mudavadi, who is one of the NASA principals reprimanded Ruto and told him off that power sharing was not the only component they signed yesterday but a number of items were involved.

READ MORE: NASA will hold its first public rally this Saturday, February 4, in Bomet County~Raila Odinga

Party leaders Raila Odinga (ODM), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetang’ula attended the unveiling of the coalition agreement yesterday and appended their signatures to the deal.

The coalition pact, however, was launched without key elements of a power-sharing formula among the parties.

And now, Mudavadi says that all politicians running for office seek power as guaranteed in the constitution.

“NASA also about seeking power but we are saying we don’t want to monopolise power, we want to share it, jubilee wants to be in power and they want to monopolise it with a few people, we are different” he held.

READ MORE: Mudavadi’s Amani reaps big as leaders quit Jubilee party

READ MORE: Mudavadi: Jubilee planning to rig 2017 elections