Latest news headlines- February 23 2017 Doctors get 7 more days to end strike

Doctors get 7 more days to end strike

The impasse in the country’s public health system further continues after the Court of Appeal today granted a week-long extension of mediations between the government and doctors’ union officials.

The three-judge bench comprised of Judges Hannah Okwengu, Fatuma Sichale and Sankale Ole Kantai gave the green light for further negotiations led by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) to end the medics’ strike that is now in its 81st day.

“Being mindful of the suffering in our public hospitals, we give the mediators seven more days to explore resolution of the outstanding issues,” Justice Okwengu ruled.

The judges gave a window for an early mention of the case should the negotiations yield fruit ahead of the mediators’ next court appearance on March 2.

The court had last week released seven jailed Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists & Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials pending the hearing and determination of the appeal against their jail sentence.

City hall bans vernacular campaigns in Nairobi

Politicians will not be allowed to address rallies in Nairobi using their mother tongue.

Nairobi Chief Officer John Ntoiti issued the notice today warning that politicians will not be allowed to continue to balkanise city residents by addressing them in select vernacular languages.

He said politicians often resort to their mother tongue as they find it a safe way of making inflammatory statements that can show seeds of discord.

And Governor Evans Kidero has already directed city askaris to arrest any politician violating the decree by addressing political gathering using their mother tongue.

“All city askaris are hereby directed to arrest politicians who address rallies in the city in vernacular languages,” Dr Ntoiti told journalists at a media briefing at City Hall today.

Ntoiti said those arrested will face charges of being public nuisance and incitement.

In his argument, the governor said the city is metropolitan and he fails to understand why one would chose to address people of diverse ethnicities in a tribal language.

He particularly lashed out at President Uhuru Kenyatta for “speaking in Kikuyu while addressing over 44 ethnic groups living in the city”

State moves to restrict Governors US travels

Governors who want to travel to United States will first have to be subjected to stringent rules before being issued with visas in a new government move to restrict foreign travels.

The county bosses have already been notified of the new rules in a letter sent to the Council of Governors by the ministry of Foreign Affair.

According to the new rules, Governors will only be issued with visas to travel to United States only when transacting national government duties.

The news rules also state that category A visa will only be issued to County officials travelling for official duties on behalf of the National government.

The letter signed by Ambassador E. M. Barine, Director, Parliament and County Affairs, further states that county officials, travelling to the US exclusively on behalf of their County government do not qualify for official visa whether travelling on diplomatic passport or not.

Official visa status otherwise known as (A visa category) will only apply to those travelling to the US on behalf of the national government and their immediate family members, who include spouse and unmarried sons and daughters.

