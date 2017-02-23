KANU ditches NASA, to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid

Kanu will support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in the August 8 polls.

Nominated Senator Zipporah Kittony revealed that only two people voted against Jubilee.

Uhuru paid retired president Daniel Moi a visit last week at his Kabarnet Gardens residence in Nairobi.

In January, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Uhuru’s mother, visited Moi at his Kabarak home in Nakuru.

The secretary general Nick Salat said he was not sure whether he would attend Nasa’s first rally in DP William Ruto’s Eldoret backyard on Saturday.

The independent party KANU has ditched opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party.

The party said on Thursday that it will not field a presidential candidate but will President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid.

Further, it will field candidates for other elective posts.

Addressing the media after a National Executive Council meeting at Lake Nakuru Lodge on Thursday, Secretary General Nick Salat said the party had resolved unanimously to support President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto in the August 8th polls.

“It has been agreed that Kanu will support Uhuru in the poll. This was after wide consultation,” Salat said accompanied by other officials including party Chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

Salat, who had declared support for Raila Odinga –led party NASA and attended its grand Bomas of Kenya rally but missed in yesterday event, said the decision to back President Kenyatta was reached after a vote.

The Secretary General explained he had rescinded his earlier position despite voting against it the majority of the party’s members supported President.

After Salat attended the Bomas rally, Kittony was among politicians who denounced him, saying he acted as an individual and that Kanu was not part of the Opposition.