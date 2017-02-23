Here are the qualifications you need to get into the Safaricom Technology Academy Internship programme

Safaricom recently announced it will be admitting 63 students into its technology internship programme. The courses offered on the list include IP Networking, Application Development, Inter-personal skills, personal finances and job readiness skills. Female students are being given priority as 40 of the entrants should preferably be girls.

If you are feeling up for the job this is what you need;

Job Position is open to Kenyan Citizens. The candidate is preferably 3rd year to 5th year of University Must NOT have graduated from University with a Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology/Mechanical Engineering/Civil Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering or Telecommunications Engineering, Software Engineering or any other Engineering and ICT related Fields. Candidates with IP Networking skills ( CCNA), Database Administrators, and Java/Android Developers are encouraged to apply Female Candidates and People Living with Disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

