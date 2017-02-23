Here are the qualifications you need to get into the Safaricom Technology Academy Internship programme

Safaricom recently announced it will be admitting 63 students into its technology internship programme. The courses offered on the list include IP Networking, Application Development, Inter-personal skills, personal finances and job readiness skills. Female students are being given priority as 40 of the entrants should preferably be girls.
If you are feeling up for the job this is what you need;
- Job Position is open to Kenyan Citizens.
- The candidate is preferably 3rd year to 5th year of University
- Must NOT have graduated from University with a Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology/Mechanical Engineering/Civil Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering or Telecommunications Engineering, Software Engineering or any other Engineering and ICT related Fields.
- Candidates with IP Networking skills ( CCNA), Database Administrators, and Java/Android Developers are encouraged to apply
- Female Candidates and People Living with Disability are strongly encouraged to apply.
READ ALSO: KCB, Safaricom in Sh100 million pact to drive social entrepreneurship in East Africa
Apply HERE.
You might also like
Kenya fronted as leading fashion hub at worldwide fashion weekend
It was all about fashion, pomp and glamour at the Kenya Worldwide fashion this past weekend. Held at the Royal Orchid Azure Hotel, it was amazing witnessing how much we
New Act: Evie Vara “The easiest way to make me cry is using a song.”
Evie Mwangi aka Evie Vara is an Onyx Music signee already with a Flamingo award to her name. The rapper/singer had a one on one with XACCESS as she charts
Why you need to know more about STIs in a committed relationship
Not every individual will feeling a burning sensation when they use the bathroom or a stinging itch that they can’t get rid of but that doesn’t mean that they do
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!