Fashion High Tea is set to be an all-out deliciously deluxe extravaganza

The time has come once again ladies and gentlemen. The time to put on your glad rags and get ready for a day of endless fashion and fabulousness. The Zen Garden Fashion High Tea is on and prepare for style the likes of which you have never seen before. This round will feature a sushi bar, extravagant desserts, live savoury stations and burger bars. Brown’s Cheese will be having their gorgeous cheese bar, as well as Delia’s famous ice-creams! The runway will be graced with models from Mochez Models with unique floral and fashion installations.

There will also be a Castle Lite Beer Bar, as well as Slater & Whittaker Wines & Champagne & an exclusive Remy Martin & Cointreau Cocktail Bar for all the guests to enjoy!

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Imani’s Children’s Home in Kayole and Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), which is a grassroots movement that catalyzes large-scale transformation in urban slums (Kibera, Mathare & Mukuru) by providing critical services for all and education and leadership development for women and girls.

On Saturday 25th February 2017 at the Zen Garden prepare to be dazzled, for a good cause of course!