City Hall bans vernacular campaigns in Nairobi

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has today banned the use of vernacular languages in all political rallies with the city ahead of the August 8th polls.
In an unprecedented move, Kidero has directed his city askaris to arrest any politician violating the pronouncement by addressing political gathering using their mother tongue within the city.
“All city askaris are hereby directed to arrest politicians who address rallies in the city in vernacular languages,” City hall head of devolved units John Ntoiti told a media briefing at city hall today.
Ntoiti said those arrested will face charges of being a public nuisance and incitement.
The decree will a second coming barely two weeks after Kidero issued a similar directive.
In his argument, the governor said the city is metropolitan and he fails to understand when Kikuyu became a national language.
He lashed out at President Uhuru Kenyatta for “speaking in Kikuyu while addressing over 44 ethnic groups living in the city”
Mr Kidero’s bare-knuckled attack on the head of state appears to have been triggered by a statement by President Kenyatta on a fortnight ago during a voter registration exercise, where he accused the governor of failing the city electorates.
“It (county government) has achieved nothing and all they have been doing is demolishing small business premises and houses and chasing down boda-boda operators instead of implementing policies to benefit city residents,” Mr Kenyatta said.
Kidero has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee administration of favouring a single tribe and unfairly trying to discredit his achievements.
He criticised the President for addressing residents of a cosmopolitan city using the language of a single community.
“The President as a national leader and resident of Nairobi, a capital city, and myself as governor, we both preside over affairs of all 42 Kenyan communities and other international communities,” the governor said.
“We, therefore, cannot communicate or use a language that makes a majority feel excluded or discriminated against. It was therefore extremely unfortunate the President chose to address a rally in Nairobi in an ethnic language,” he noted then.
Meanwhile, city hall has also ordered outdoor advertising companies to pull down all banners and billboards mounted by politicians during the mass voter registration.
It maintained that on Thursday that official campaign period has not started.
“Those who defy the directive will be fined between Sh50,000 and Sh300,000 depending on the size of the poster,” Ntoiti said
“All politicians who want to erect campaign posters must seek approval from City Hall,” he advised.
Ntoiti added that politicians will be told where to erect the posters once they acquire licences.
