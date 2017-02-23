Business highlights – Kenya’s maize supply will be depleted by June 2017

Kenya’s maize supply will be depleted by June 2017

Kenya is likely to face a maize deficit between June and July, the Ministry of Agriculture has said

A food balance sheet report indicates that Kenya had 15 million bags of maize as at January 31, with the next harvest expected in August

Available stocks are likely to last only until the end of May

The Ministry of Agriculture says current maize stocks of 15.24 million bags can only last the country for a period of four months, based on the national monthly consumption of 3.2 million bags. The deficit would have to be made up by maize imports.

The ministry says if weather pattern in the 2017 long rains season will be favourable, then the next maize crop harvest will commence from July and August in South Rift and western Kenya.

The report notes that from the current food stocks, the country has a shortfall of 7.5 million bags, which has seen the price of the staple increase by 32 per cent on average compared to the same period last year.

Maize forms 80% of the raw material used in flour and this sharp increase has seen the shelf price of maize flour rise.

The price of a two-kilogramme packet of maize flour was stable before last September, ranging between Ksh104 and Ksh105.

In October to December the price increased marginally from an average of Ksh106 to Ksh109. However, the cost increased sharply to Ksh126 early this month.

The maize crop performance for the long rainy season of 2016 was not optimal whereas the short rains crop was near total failure, the report says.

New PesaLink platform to do away with cheques, payment cards and electronic fund transfers

The new mobile payment system banks launched last week is likely to significantly reduce the use of cheques, payment cards and electronic fund transfers (EFTs), analysts say

Analysts at Ecobank Africa said the new system has the added advantage of a shorter settlement cycle.

Bank customers will be able to move money between accounts on the PesaLink system in real-time.

The Ecobank analysts project a 31% year-on-year growth in mobile payment volumes to 1.4 billion transactions, based on expectations of lower transaction costs should the bank platform kick off.

Standard Chartered, Co-operative Bank, Barclays Bank, Commercial Bank of Africa, I&M Bank, Diamond Trust Bank, Gulf African Bank, Guardian Bank, Victoria Commercial Bank, Credit Bank, Prime Bank and Middle East Bank customers have access to the service so far, according to Kenya Bankers Association.

About 27 more banks, which are carrying out pilot tests in line with Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) requirements, are expected to come on board the new platform within a month. The new platform could also start to eat into the mobile payments market that is dominated by Safaricom’s M-Pesa, the analysts said, due to a cost advantage on fees. Standard Investment Bank head of research Francis Mwangi sees cards as potentially the most affected by the new platform, saying they are the easiest to substitute for a mobile phone.

Tala raises over Ksh3 billion in new financing as firm disburses loans to more than 1 million borrowers

The firm’s new round of funding will be used to support product development, expand into new markets, and build its internal team

Tala said it will continue to focus on improving financial access for individuals in the emerging middle class

Company has delivered more than one million loans totaling over Ksh5.2 billion

Tala announced today that it has raised more than $30 million (Ksh3.1 billion) in Series B financing, led by venture capital group, IVP and joined by Ribbit Capital, also a venture capital firm. Additional participants include existing investors Lowercase Capital, Data Collective, Collaborative Fund and Female Founders Fund (F3).

As part of the financing, Jules Maltz from IVP has joined Tala’s Board of Directors.

Tala currently operates in East Africa and Southeast Asia with its main top markets being Kenya and the Philippines, where it focuses on improving financial access for individuals in the emerging middle class, which are largely underserved populations that are leading creditworthy lives outside of the formal economic sector.

Tala’s mobile app for Android aggregates more than 10,000 different data points on a customer’s device, including financial transactions, savings, network diversity, and geographic patterns, and builds a customized credit score, or financial identity. Once a customer has been scored through the app, he or she can quickly apply for credit and receive an instant decision.

The size and terms of the credit product are customized based on a customer’s risk and capacity. Credit is disbursed directly to customers’ mobile money accounts in less than 5 minutes, and customers repay their loans directly from the app.