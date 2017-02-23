American TV station Fox News apologizes over insensitive use of Westgate terror attack footage

February 23, 2017 77 Views
  • Station used real-time footage of attack that killed 67 people 
  • TV show however depicted events as happening in the Egyptian city of Alexandria

Giant American media outlet Fox News was on Thursday, February 23 forced to apologize over usage of footage of the terrorist attack on the Westgate Mall in 2013 to promote a TV show it airs.

The cable and satellite news channel, a favourite of controversial US President Donald Trump, used real-time footage of the September 21 attack in the popular 24 Legacy series broadcasting the moment when unidentified men killed innocent civilians.

The station’s executive producers Evan Katz and Manny Coto said in an emailed statement, “In episode 4 of 24: Legacy we regretfully included news footage of an attack in Nairobi. It will be removed from all future broadcasts and versions of the show. We apologize for any pain caused to the victims and their families and are deeply sorry.”

In the show, however, the venue was said to be in Alexandria, Egypt.

The September 21 attack remains etched as one of Kenya’s darkest days as 67 people lost their lives in the four-day siege believed to have been carried out by the Al-Shabaab.

The incident elicited the ire of Kenyans on social media with users calling for the show’s termination and an apology from Fox News.

The Kenya Films Classification Board (KFCB)’s response statement

