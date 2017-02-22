Ugandan Aucho ready to rekindle his career as he moves to Red Star Belgrade

Aucho a former Gor Mahia and Tusker FC player has joined Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.

has The Midfielder was released by South African club Baroka FC were he never settled since joining late last season.

The Ugandan wants to get his career back on track as soon as possible.

Former Gor Mahia midfield Maestro Khalid Aucho admits he has not had a smooth sailing since leaving the club last June for Rangers FC in the Scotland, a move that never metallised.

The player on Tuesday 21st February 2017 signed for Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade after parting ways with South Africa’s Baroka FC.

The Uganda Cranes man had unstable at the South African club failing to make a positive impression in the Premier Soccer League as he used to in the Kenyan Premier League. He was -dimmed a surplus requirement but thanks to a good show at the Gabon Africa Cup of Nations, his dream move to Europe was realized.

READ ALSO:Betting tips! 11 out of 12, why Jose Mourihno is the king of finals

He has already obtained his International Transfer Certificate from SAFA and is free to play for Red Star, who are currently top of the Serbian Super Liga.

“I want to concentrate and get my career back on track and I feel this is the right move for me. At my age I want to play as much as possible,” Aucho disclosed.

READ ALSO:Hurrah: Zoo delight as Kericho Green Stadium is given green light

Red Star are by far the most successful club from Serbia and the only team from Eastern Europe to win the UEFA Champions League, which they lifted while it was still known as the European Cup in 1991.