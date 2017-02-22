Striking lecturers adamant on Sh17 billion UASU payout

Lecturers want full implementation and registration of 2013-2017 CBA

The dons say they will stop at nothing to ensure they get Sh17 billion as had been previously agreed with the State

Education CS Fred Matiang’i however wants UASU to soften their hardline stance

The country’s lecturers’ union has today insisted that they will not relent in their push for better remuneration as they launched nationwide protests to express frustrations over stalled negotiations.

The university dons who have been on an industrial strike that enters its fifth week tomorrow say they will not accept anything less than Sh17 billion they agreed with the government in their 2013-2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Speaking during the launch of the protest at the University of Nairobi today, Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) national vice chairman Joseph Mberia said last week’s Sh10 billion offer by the government was a slap in the face to the hard working lecturers.

“We waited for the counter-proposal since Thursday but nothing has been forthcoming,” he said.

The government had offered the striking dons Sh10 billion to cater for their basic salaries and housing allowances but they say the offer is but a drop in the ocean as had been earlier agreed upon.

UASU Secretary General Constatine Wesonga had yesterday issued a protest notice with the Nairobi County Police Commander ordering its approval. The dons marched to the Ministry of Education offices at Jogoo House where they petitioned Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’I to end intimidation of lecturers by varsity administrations.

“Why have you allowed vice-chancellors to torment and harass lecturers in our institutions,” the don added as he cited such instances happening in Chuka, Garissa and Karatina universities.

Matiangi however maintained that the salary negotiations is in the Salary and Remuneration Commission’s court and not entirely a ministerial mandate.

Talks to end the impasse, which also involves the Kenya University Staff Association (KUSA), have stalled as they say the State offer was a paltry 3% increment on basic salary and 1.6% increment on house allowance.

They also added that the Inter Public Universities Consultative Council Forum (IPUCCF) that has been at the forefront of ending the boycott has not really represented their interests.

Learning has been paralysed in the country’s 33 public universities and it is highly unlikely that the institutions’ semesters will continue as is with one month already wasted.