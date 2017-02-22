So close yet far as Kenya Roll ball teams settle for third place

Kenyan’s men and women’s teams lost in the semi-finals of theB Roll Ball World Cup on Wednesday 23rd.

The defeat to India for men and Iran for women was the only one for team Kenya.

There was a consolation third place finish after the men and women’s team won their playoff matches.

Kenya’s hopes of clinching the 2017 Roll Ball World Cup trophy were thwarted with both the men’s and women’s sides long in the semi-finals as the week long events came to a climax an end in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Wednesday 23rd February.

There was a consolation however for the two teams after the ladies team, finished third after thrashing Senegal 8-1 in the play-off for some scant consolation where Purity Siyengo, Brenda Angaya and Monicah Ndung notched braces with Lydiah Wangui and Joan Waithera adding a goal apiece.

READ ALSO: Oh no! Why you will wait longer for Florence Bosire’s return to top flight volleyball

The men’s team improved on their 2015 edition performance where they finished fourth. They gave the hosts a 7-1 hiding in the playoff matches.

Jared Onyango, men’s head coach was a happy man despite his side only defeat coming in the semi-finals against India, a side that beat them again two years ago.

“Well the defeat was huge but I look beyond the defeat, we did very well through the championships. The players played well all through. I am impressed,” Onyango said while reflecting on the 14-4 defeat to champions India.

Enroute to the final, Kenya were on point inflicting defeat after defeat to opponents both at the group stage and knockout phase.

READ ALSO: Amusing!! Reason why Wazalendo Youth declined promotion to the men Hockey premier League

Kenya defeated Senegal 4-0, Denmark 5-3 and Sri Lanka 5-0 and were awarded a walk over against the Philippines.

As for the ladies, their hopes of defending their title from two years ago were ended by Iran who beat them 3-2 in the semi-finals.

For now, the country can only admire the exploits of both teams in Dhaka, given that their participations alone was unlike given then challenges the team faced in preparations for the world cup.

READ ALSO: Ugandan Aucho ready to rekindle his career as he moves to Red Star Belgrade