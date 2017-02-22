Oh no! Why you will wait longer for Florence Bosire’s return to top flight volleyball

Florence Bosire has not played competetive volleyball for almost five years.

Kenya Prisons setter, Florence Bosire’s return to top-flight volleyball was put to hold after Nairobi Water pulled out of Kenya Volleyball Federation league opening leg set for Friday 3rd March 2017 in Nyeri.

The former Kenya Prisons setter last played a competitive volleyball five years ago before fading off the court due to a nagging ankle injury was meant to make her debut for her new club, Water at Kamkunji ground next month. She will now have to wait for another month following the late withdrawal of Water from the season’s opener.

Water outsourced Bosire’s experience following a rocky season last year which saw them book a playoff berth in the last leg courtesy of withdrawal of Bungoma County from the league at the tail end of the league last season.

Water finished the season in fourth place, behind reigning champions Kenya Pipeline, Kenya Prisons and KCB, without winning a single game in Mombasa.

According to sources within the club, Water is yet to kick start their preparations due to unavailability of a training venue.

Water was set to play Mount Kenya University (MKU) and a revamped KCB who also signed three players from Prisons including second setter Salome Wanjala, Elisheba Chepkemboi and Dorcas Chepleting.

The new changes imply KCB and MKU will only have one match when they square it out as Pipeline plays Prisons in the other women’s match.

“Due to withdrawal of Nairobi Water team to participate in KVF league 1st leg in Nyeri, now on the fixtures,KCB will play MKU ladies in the first match in the fixtures,” noted KVF national fixtures Secretary, Ismael Chege.

In the men’s fixtures, former champions General Service Unit who withdrew from the continental assignment set for next month in Tunisia, will have a date with Nairobi Prisons as Nairobi Water tackles returnees, Forest Rangers. Rangers will be making a return after withdrawing from the league last season.

Bosire, a twin sister to Nairobi Water men’s setter, Elijah and younger sister to Charles (Bosire) of Kenya Prisons men team last played for the national team in 2011 during the world cup in Japan.

Bosire is expected to return to action in April in front of her new bosses when Water hosts the second leg at Ndakaini Dum.

