Latest news headlines- February 22 2017 Jubilee disowns parties as NASA is officially formed

Jubilee disowns parties as NASA is officially formed
Jubilee has today disowned friendly parties which have declared their support for President Uhuru’s Kenyatta’s re-election saying it does not have any MoU with them.
The development came on a day the opposition coalition Cord officially folded up to give way for the National Super Alliance (Nasa).
Opposition chiefs Musalia Mudavadi, Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Moses Wetangula all signed the election pact on the creation of Nasa, the political vehicle they intend to use to take on Jubilee in the coming August 8 polls.
The leaders spelt out their agenda for the country with national reconciliation and healing, resolving historical injustices, equality for women, youths and persons with disability, strengthening devolution, eradicating poverty and unemployment and transforming governance some of the key pillars.
“We are not power hungry. We are looking out for the common good of this country,” Kalonzo Musyoka said.
The leaders will now embark on marketing the new coalition with the first rally scheduled for Eldoret this weekend.
Lecturers take ongoing strike to the streets
The country’s lecturers’ union has today insisted that they will not relent in their push for better remuneration as they launched nationwide protests to express frustrations over stalled negotiations.
The university dons who have been on an industrial strike that enters its fifth week tomorrow say they will not accept anything less than Sh17 billion they agreed with the government in their 2013-2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).
Speaking during the launch of the protest at the University of Nairobi today, Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) national vice chairman Joseph Mberia said last week’s Sh10 billion offer by the government was a slap in the face to the hard working lecturers.
“We waited for the counter-proposal since Thursday but nothing has been forthcoming,” he said.
The government had offered the striking dons Sh10 billion to cater for their basic salaries and housing allowances but they say the offer is but a drop in the ocean as had been earlier agreed upon.
