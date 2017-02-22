Hot Topics- Entertainment News – Kenrazy, Sosuun and Visita want peace in Kenya

Kenrazy, Sosuun and Visita want Peace in Kenya

Political temperatures are rising fast, and the music industry is here to cool things down. Rap artistes and couple Kenrazy and Sosuun have teamed up with vocalist, rapper and producer Visita in the track titled ‘Amani’ that seeks to spread the message of love and peace among Kenyans as we head to the August 8th general elections. This song is timely and delivers the message of oneness, urges a peaceful co-existence. Produced by Visita at his new outfit Hela records ‘Amani is destined’ for greatness this year. Watch the music video here:



Katy Perry to perform at the Brits awards tonight

Musician and performer Katy Perry is set to wow fans tonight in London. The ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ singer who delivered an electrifying performance at the 2017 Grammys joins previously-announced Brit Awards performers Ed Sheeran, The 1975, Robbie Williams, Skepta, Bruno Mars, Little Mix and Emeli Sandé. “I’m excited to come back to one of my favourite countries, where most of my favourite musical influences come from. After three years, I’m excited to return to the Brits’ stage to kick off a new era of purposeful pop,” she said. This year’s Brit Awards take place at London’s The O2 on Wednesday, February 22. Skepta and David Bowie lead the nominations, while Leonard Cohen has also been nominated posthumously.

Hussein Machozi to return with new music, style

Celebrated bongo artiste Hussein Machozi has said that he is set to return to the music scene with a bang! The artiste who has been off the radar for almost a year is set to unleash a new track soon. He says the new track will mark his return to the music industry and that it will sound different from his previous works. Known widely for his hit music videos ‘Kafia ghetto’ and ‘kwa ajili yako’, his new music dubbed ‘Nipe sikuachi’ produced by Man Walter will be launched soon. Hussein has been living in Italy where he says he was pursuing a short course. He will be jetting into Dar for the launch of his music video which has been shot in Italy.



Watch Hussein Machozi’s ‘Kwa ajili yako’:



