KCB announces plans to lay off workers as banking sector players move to stem losses

Anxiety has emerged among Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) employees after the lender recently announced plans to lay off an unspecified number of workers in what the institution has termed as cost cutting initiatives.

The lender, however, said the process would be done in accordance with Kenyan law to help with the affected staff’s transition.

“The process is being handled in accordance with the law,” KCB said in a statement, promising to offer more details when it unveils its full-year earnings in the next three weeks.

Several Kenyan lenders have said they are cutting their workforce after legislators capped commercial lending rates at 4% above the Central Bank (CBK) rate in August 2016, a move expected to eat into banks’ margins and profits.

Kenyan lenders have also turned to mobile banking in a bid to lower costs and build new revenue streams.

Over 10 out of Kenya’s 42 financial institutions have responded to the capping law by announcing job cuts and closing down of some of their outlets. This has seen over 1,000 banking sector workers axed and at least 21 branches shut down.

Equity Bank, Kenya’s biggest lender by customers, has laid off some 400 employees in the past three months. Standard Chartered Bank follows closely with 300 workers sacked, while First Community and Sidian Bank follow with 106 and 108 workers laid off respectively.

Bank of Africa and Eco Bank have also announced the closure of 12 and 9 outlets respectively in the past few months, saying they are focusing on a digital strategy that will include the launching of financial apps which their customers can use to make money transactions.

The sackings are not only affecting Kenya’s banking institutions, but also those in other East African countries.

“Cost rationalization measures in the banking sector, such as laying off staff and closing branches continues. Some 10 banks have announced downsizing plans since the implementation of the interest rate cap in September 2016,” Cytonn, a Nairobi-based investment firm said in a recent statement.

According to analysts, Kenyan lenders are at crossroads and have no choice but to go digital, a move which will result in reduced workforce as they seek to increase profits.

Analysts attribute the tough operating environment to the government’s move cap interest rates at 14.5% down from a high of 22.5%.