Jumia Travel Launches local and international Flights services as Africa marks Aviation Day

Leading online hotel booking company Jumia Travel, has announced the launch of flight services for both local and international travellers across the world. The expansion will see Jumia Travel offer seamless travel and accommodation across Africa and the World. The announcement comes at a time when top aviation sector stakeholders and decision makers from different frontiers assemble in a two-day summit, expected to examine internal and external aspects, challenges and opportunities in the African Aviation space. Some of the local airlines listed under Jumia Travel flights programme include Jambojet, Fly540, and Fastjet while international freighters include Qatar Airways, Emirates, Air Arabia, and Turkish Airlines.

“Just like accommodation, transport is an integral component of the travel and tourism industry, and therefore acts as a boost to customer convenience to have both services under the same ecosystem. This is part of our broader programme to create a one stop travel shop for both our inbound and outbound customers,”

said CEO of Jumia Travel, Paul Midy.

Jumia Travel flights service is working in partnership with different partners including Amadeus. The service (now available on travel.jumia.com/flights) enables travellers to find, compare, and book flights, as well as buy air tickets online with ease from various Airline companies across the world.

The CEO acclaimed the presence of African airlines such as Kenya Airways, Air Seychelles, Ethiopian Airlines, South African Airways, and RwandAir Express among others, noting that,

“more than half of the continent’s international arrivals, which stood at 58 million in 2016, are made via air transport, and therefore emphasises the need for players to support growth and innovation in the sector.”

He expressed optimism and high regard for the African Aviation 2017, concluding that

“great partnerships, collaborations and synergy will come in handy in supporting this exponential growth.”

The two day summit taking place at the Radisson Blu and Convention Center – Kigali will host among others, representatives from affiliated services such as Ground Handling, Clearance and Freight, Consultants, aircraft manufacturers, MROs, and CEOs of different airlines. Despite the potential in the continent’s airspace, Africa only accounts for 3% of the global air traffic. However, projections point to a stable trajectory, with annual passenger growth poised to grow by 5.1% and cargo to 5.3% by 2030.