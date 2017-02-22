Jubilee disowns Chap Chap, PNU and Narc-Kenya parties

Ruling party distances itself from parties that have alleged for Head of State’s re-election bid

Jubilee insists the four parties were not part of merger that formed the behemoth in October 2016

Jubilee party has today disowned four friendly parties claiming to be supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta re-election bid. The party said on Wednesday, February 22 that it does not recognise the parties since they had no legal document or memorandum of understanding with them.

The Party of National Unity (PNU), Narc Kenya and Maendeleo Chap Chap have all recently declared support for President Kenyatta’s re-election campaign. As such, Jubilee party members have been trooping to join them as they seek to be on the ballot come the general election on August 8, 2017.

But head of Jubilee Secretariat Raphael Tuju has dismissed the parties saying they are mischievously receiving their members.

“We have no memorandum of understanding with the said parties. They are on their own,” Tuju declared.

He said that all the parties that support the president merged in September last year to form Jubilee party. Maendeleo Chap Chap led by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and Party of National Unity (PNU) led by Meru Governor Peter Munya and Martha Karua’s Narc-Kenya have all declared support for Mr Kenyatta and are receiving defectors seeking friendly parties from Jubilee where they feel ‘frustrated.’

