It’s true, steroids do cause your ‘man-bits’ to shrink

There have been many myths surrounding the use and more specifically the abuse of anabolic steroids. Many of these stem from the sort-of muscular mammoths people turn into after using the ‘supplements,’ which seems to results in gains in certain parts of the body and reductions in others.

Among the many dangers that come with steroid use, shrinking testicles and a scant sperm count happen to be right along with an enlarged heart and believe it or not ‘roid rage. Anabolic steroids are meant to mimic the male sex hormone testosterone and their abuse apparently corresponds to an increase in aggression and change in mood, anxiety and paranoia.

This brings us to the aforementioned shrinking fun bits. Testicular atrophy, as it is formally called, is an effect caused by extensive use of steroids. Although it does not just happen through immediate use, it can be quite a blow when it does. Fitness resource TestoFuel breaks the process down as ‘dumping so much exogenous testosterone into your body -as occurs with Androgenic-anabolic Steroids (AAS) use, your testicles respond by essentially becoming dormant’, which then results in testicular atrophy and a lower libido. The effect is usually compounded by the amount of AAS taken into the body. Higher levels of usage would make the problem harder to deal with and might lead to sterility.

Stick to lean protein, good fats, protein shakes and an effective routine and unless you suffer from musculoskeletal ailments, stay away from steroids.