Internet EXPLODES after woman who’s hands were chopped says she is pregnant

Jackline Mwende had her forearms cut off by her husband last year because of failing to conceive a child

Reports suggest that her spouse, Stephen Ngila, was suspicious of her fidelity in the marriage

Jackline Mwende is now expecting a child with an unidentified man

The news that Jackline Mwende, the woman who was maimed by her husband for not being able to bear children, is currently with child, is as unbelievable as it is bizarre. The long and short of it is she was having an affair with a man whom she hasn’t disclosed the identity of. The two decided to have a child to quell her desire for offspring but unfortunately her husband found out which led to the attack. The internet has many, many opinions about this.

Some judgmental.

Mwende Cheated on her Husband get a baby with another man and we all hanged the man. now we are cerebrating unfaithful mwende — peter mbina (@petermutwiri1) February 22, 2017

I want to get this straight, so after this new information are we still going to let jackline mwende enjoy the things we bought for her?'😒 — HeWhoIsNotToBeNamed (@LordChroma) February 22, 2017

So #Mwende was rewarded with a nice house by the Germany pharmaceutical for cheating on his husband. — #TribelessYouth (@Wamatash_1) February 22, 2017

Mwende will set a bad precedence.Cheat on your man, let him hack you to near death,get a house, a business and live happily thereafter — Dominic Mutai (@domimutai) February 22, 2017

Some expressing sympathy for her plight.

Parallel's Jackline Mwende's case in Kenya. There cannot be any justification for domestic violence whatsoever. https://t.co/F4QOmCTrDD — Sura Mbaya (@surambaya) February 22, 2017

I guess the whole clan was against Mwende for being barren, they don't stop to think that the man could be the problem — Sitawa (@jossita) February 22, 2017

Violence of any nature is no excuse regardless of the differences FULL STOP "Jackline Mwende" — Terry Gachie (@Missgachie) February 22, 2017

Why are people bashing Mwende for "cheating" to have a child? Not saying she did the right thing but she did the necessary! — juma (@jumaf3) February 22, 2017

And others strange.

Mwende's ex-husband should have cut off his phallus instead of her hands cause that appendage was unproductive. — Albie (@MisterAlbie) February 22, 2017

Whichever way, she’s pregnant now.