Internet EXPLODES after woman who’s hands were chopped says she is pregnant
February 22, 2017 50 Views
  • Jackline Mwende had her forearms cut off by her husband last year because of failing to conceive a child
  • Reports suggest that her spouse, Stephen Ngila, was suspicious of her fidelity in the marriage
  • Jackline Mwende is now expecting a child with an unidentified man  

The news that Jackline Mwende, the woman who was maimed by her husband for not being able to bear children, is currently with child, is as unbelievable as it is bizarre. The long and short of it is she was having an affair with a man whom she hasn’t disclosed the identity of. The two decided to have a child to quell her desire for offspring but unfortunately her husband found out which led to the attack. The internet has many, many opinions about this.

Some judgmental.

 

Some expressing sympathy for her plight.

And others strange.

Whichever way, she’s pregnant now.

Category Trending

