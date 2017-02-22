Increased policy uncertainty, maturing global value chains weakened trade growth in 2016, World Bank says

Kenya witnessed the lowest trade volumes in 2016 since the Global Financial Crisis

Kenya and the entire world recorded the weakest trade growth in 2016 since the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, a new World Bank report reveals.

Preliminary data suggest that world merchandise trade grew by a little more than 1% in 2016 compared to 2% in 2015 and 2.7% in 2014.

Significantly, while the trade slowdown in other post-crisis years was limited to high-income countries, this year, slow trade occurred in both high-income and developing countries.

The trajectory of trade growth in 2016 reflects a number of structural determinants. These include a maturing of global value chains (GVCs) and a slower pace of trade liberalization.

Some cyclical factors, notably slow global growth and low commodity prices also contributed to the slow-paced growth. The World Bank says policy uncertainty may have added to the worsening of trade sluggishness in 2016.

“The trade slowdown may also help to explain part of the productivity slowdown in so far as it is attributable to the stagnation of GVCs,” read the report, dubbed ‘Global Trade Watch: Trade Developments in 2016’, written by World Bank Group Economists Aditya Mattoo, and Michele Ruta“The slower pace of GVC expansion could be diminishing the scope for productivity growth through a more efficient international division of labor and diffusion of technologies.”

The report uses manufacturing data by country and year to show a link between labor productivity and global value chains. An analysis that covers 13 sectors in 40 countries over 15 years found that participation in global value chains is a significant driver of labor productivity.

World trade grew by about 3% per year from 2012-2016, lower than the pre-crisis average of 7% per year for 1994-2008. Productivity growth also declined to 1% per year post-crisis from an average of 2% during 1994-2008.

The research indicates that the rise of GVCs was facilitated by the deepening of trade agreements that reduced trade costs and provided the institutional infrastructure for smooth cross-border functioning.

The Bank says preserving and expanding the reach of trade agreements will help to sustain productivity growth.

Global value chains refer to all of the people involved in the production of a good or service.