Hurrah: Zoo delight as Kericho Green Stadium is given green light

Kericho Green Stadium had been categorised as unfit to host top flight league matches.

The home side Kericho Zoo used the facility last season National Super League before getting promoted to the Kenyan Premier League.

The club has a huge following in the region therefore the approval of the ground has been widely welcomed.

Promoted Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Zoo Kericho FC have expressed their delight after their Green Stadium was given the green light to host top flight league matches on Tuesday 21st February 2017.

Head coach Ibrahim Muganda shared the joy while reflecting how important the approval of the stadium mean to the club that used the venue as their home base throughout the 2016 National Super League (NSL) season.

“The prospect of having to move to the newly constructed Narok Stadium, did not go well with the team and the fans. We want to play near our fans that is why the authorization come sat the right time,” the coach explained.

The coach had the county office to thank after they allocated a total of Ksh10m for the rehabilitation of the facility that has been left to ruin with

“We couldn’t have achieved this on our own. The County Government of Kericho has since moved to put in place a perimeter wall and proper sanitation that were lacking paving way for the stadium to be approved as a KPL venue. Fir that we are thankful,” the coach proceeded n delight.

The news of the approval of the Kericho Green Stadium should come as a motivation for the Embu municipal stadium who are crossing their fingers hoping their facility will get the clearance to host top flight matches in the coming week.

