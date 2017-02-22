Amusing!! Reason why Wazalendo Youth declined promotion to the men Hockey premier League

Wazalendo Youth has made it clear they don’t want to play in the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League.

The side will instead continue to compete in the second tier league, men national hockey league.

Western Jaguars, Bay Club, Mvita and n.Multimedia will contest to replace Wazalendo in the top flight league.

The club says they have their own reasons for declining promotion.

Wazalendo Youth secured the promotion slot to next season’s Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League in November 2016 only to decline it a few months later.

Following the new development, four clubs will the weekend of 25-26th February face off for a chance to play in this season’s Kenya Hockey Union Men’s Premier League.

Western Jaguars and Bay Club, who were relegated from the top flight last season as well as Coastal-based Mvita, who were relegated in 2015 and second tier side Multimedia University will battle in the round robin competition.

It will not be the first time a team has been promoted to the highest league in the country only turn down promotion by merit.

Four years ago Parklands Sports Club pulled the same move insisting they were comfortable in the lower league and therefore have no intention of playing in the top league.

1 Humiliation

Humiliation by seasoned clubs is one of the reasons clubs are refusing to play in the men premier league since they fear being thrashed by the big guns in the league, though Wazalendo have not given it as a reason, it has been weighed as one of the main motives.

Financial challenges

Most of the club is the hockey fraternity are self-sponsored and Wazalendo Youth are not an exception.

Costs of transit to take league matches among other logistical -expenses are seen as an extra expense which the club cannot be able to sustain.

Priority to the senior team

Wazalendo Hockey club has been playing in the men Hockey premier league for many seasons now. The club management believes having another of their outfit in the top league will be a conflict of interest.

Club Policy

The junior Wazalendo was formed with the main purpose of nurturing talents. “As a club, we have policies which we have to work with. We shall continue playing in the national league, it suits us well,” said source from the club.

For now, it remains to be seen who between Western Jaguar, Bay Club, Mvita and student side Multimedia University will clinch the abandoned slot to play in the men premier league.

