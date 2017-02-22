3 ways to naturally brighten skin-no bleach required

One of the most Googled queries last year according to the 2016 Year in Search charts was ‘How to bleach skin’ or something along those worrying lines. Believe or not there are better ways to get great glowing skin without subjecting yourself to mercury poisoning. Exposure to mercury causes organ damage, just in case you needed an incentive to leave the lightening cream alone. These options will not make you shades lighter but they will leave your skin super soft and radiant.

1. Scrub away

Scrubbing is an integral part of a skin care routine. Not only do you get to slough away dead skin cells, but your skin will be noticeably clearer and vibrant. Homemade scrubs are the way to go as they are natural, still do the job and do not contribute to pollution as store bought ones do. Mix up some coconut oil, sugar and lemon and rub it all over your body. Leave your face out of the equation because the sugar granules might be a bit rough on it. Lemon also has natural lightening properties that should work wonderfully.

2. Drink water

Invaluable and a little boring by now, but water is literal life. Drinking tons of it will work wonders for your skin. Water keeps things hydrated and flushes out your system which equals to clear skin. Just plain old water can help manage acne if it’s not too severe. Always have a bottle of water near and sip on it throughout the day.

3. Protect your skin

Everyday hoopla can take a great toll on the skin. Air pollution and the sun’s rays are the biggest culprits in this crime. Use sunscreen–or make some at home with avocado oil, shea butter and Vitamin E oil, you can use it on your hair too– and wear a hat on sunny days.