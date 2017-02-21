We have a deal, committee on NASA coalition formation says

Technical team says they have finalised a document that will bring together four Opposition parties under one coalition

12-man team has been working on the coalition document for almost a month

The members were however remained mute on who would be NASA’s presidential flagbearer in August polls

Parties brought together under the National Super Alliance (NASA) have agreed on modalities on the formation of the coalition and are expected to sign an agreement on Wednesday, February 22.

The coalition’s technical committee tasked with finalising the draft today said they had come up with a document that has met the ideals of the four parties the coalition brings together.

Speaking today after the team’s final meeting at Serena Hotel, Siaya Senator James Orengo said the coalition agreement is now ready and will be presented to the party heads for their signatures to be appended.

“The agreement is now ready and has been the result of painstaking negotiations from all sides,” the committee’s co-chair Orengo said as they came from the four-hour closed door meeting.

READ ALSO: Ruto gives conditions for joining NASA

The 12-man team had last week presented the document to the coalitions’ leaders Raila Odinga (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) but the principals sent it back for further review.

READ ALSO: Uhuru remains man to beat in August, IPSOS survey shows

The committee was however tight-lipped on whether the coalition had agreed on who would fly its presidential flag in the August 8 General Elections.

“Why are you in a hurry to know who will be our candidate, everything will be done in due time,” Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama said.

READ ALSO: Jubilee dismisses NASA claims of bias from IEBC

NASA will then submit to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) its power-sharing agreement and method of nominating its candidates.