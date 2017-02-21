Sportpesa Partners with KTB and Kenya Airways in sports tourism venture.

SportPesa officially entered into a partnership with the Kenya Tourism Board and Kenya Airways in a bid to promote Sports Tourism in the Country.This follows SportPesa’s

This follows after SportPesa entered into a 3 year deal with Hull City FC, and other sports ventures including rugby, boxing, rally etc, presenting a great opportunity in terms of marketing Kenya as Sports Hub.

Sports Tourism has also steadily grown over the years with the Lornah Kiplagat Sports Academy attracting athletes from all over the globe, the local athletics trials for international games and the Safaricom Sevens.

” The different sports disciplines have become the pride of our country with our local sportsmen and women flying the Kenyan flag high in the international scene including rugby, athletics, hockey, volleyball, and now football. “said SportPesa CEO.

He added that this presents an immense opportunity to promote our beautiful country with its unique wildlife and scenery through Sports Tourism reiterating that the sector held great potential for the country’s Economy.

Kenya Airways Marketing Director Chris Diaz said that KQ is proud to be part of an initiative that promotes football and youth talent development.

“We would like to extend our congratulations to the Allstars team and Hull City, this is a big game and achievement for Kenya. Thank you Sportpesa for creating the opportunity for the players and team management. As the pride of Africa, we are glad to connect the world to Africa.” he said

Wausi Walya from Kenya Tourism Board reiterated that “Public-Private

Partnerships such as this one bring together stakeholders with different skills and resources with the aim of improving the attractiveness of a regional destination, its productivity and the overall management of tourism.