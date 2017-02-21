Only 3 more days before Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards voting closes

Actor Elsaphan Njora has been nominated for best supporting actor

His movie ‘Kati Kati’ made it to the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards will take place in Lagos

The 2017 awards season has officially kicked off with the Grammys, BAFTAs, SAG and the upcoming Oscars and the BRIT Awards. Following suit, Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards 2017 (AMVCAs 2017) will not be left behind as it gears up for a showdown in less than two weeks.

This year, Kenya received a total of five nominations in the AMVCAs. The voting closes on Friday, 24th February, which translates to less than three days to show support to their country mates by voting for them.

Four Kenyans made it to the nomination list and so did two new movies, :’Kati Kati’ and ‘Mganga Bomba’. Spoken word artist and actor Elsaphan Njora has been nominated for best supporting actor in a drama movie (Kati Kati).

READ ALSO: Churchill, Robert Alai, Larry Madowo make it on the 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans list

Dorothy Ghettuba, Victor Gatonye and Daudi Otieno have also been nominated for best indigenous language movie or TV series- Swahili in ‘Urembo’, ‘Fihi’ and ‘Zilizala’ respectively. ‘Mganga Bomba’ has also been nominated in the same category.

The movie ‘Kati Kati’ has been nominated in the category for best movie in East Africa. The movie had its world premiere in the Discover Program at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. It was selected and awarded by the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) for the Discovery programme.

The AMVCAs will take place in Lagos, Nigeria on March 4th and 5th 2017.