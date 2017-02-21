New Act: The Kushites – A unique distinctively African yet urban sound

The Kushites – naturally with a ‘K’- is a name that might be relatively new to the industry but that does not mean that the artistes are just as unfamiliar. The duo who both rap and sing have swagger for days but they also have an easy lyrical prose and sound that grows on you. Here’s the rundown on these stars in the making.

Their names. Know them now before they blow up.

Pesa Nyingi, the dreaded brother with the direct, no-bones-about-it name who serves as the rapper and songwriter for the group and Mansa Chusa, with the complex name, who not only writes down lyrics but also does production work for the band behind the scenes.

Their sound.

The Kushites pride themselves in having a unique distinctively African yet urban sound; a fusion of Afrobeat, Hiphop/Rap & Blues.

Their background. You might have seen the band members somewhere before.

The band has been active since 2016 and they are based in Nairobi despite their wide catalogue of previous tracks. This collaborative effort is a result of many years of work between the two. The band was founded with the sole intent of being a hit making powerhouse in East Africa. Though the duo is relatively new, the two have been longtime partners having been in the industry up to 10 years during which they were founders to the now defunct super group “WEUSI FAMILIA” whose hit single “Vibrate” enjoyed massive airplay.

Their work and future projects.

They are currently finalising work on their debut EP dubbed “KULA UJANA” loosely translated to “LIVING THE GOOD LIFE” slated for a mid-year release. The EP features sparse collaborations with Shappaman (Formerly of Camp Mulla), Danny Millz (Formerly of Traptown) and Odinare Bingwa, a Diani-based hip-hop artist.

Their newest release.

“Tausi,” is a beautiful love song done in collaboration with Danny Millz, formerly with Kenyan rap group, Trap Town. Produced by Mansa Chusa, who is also the other half of The Kushites, and recorded at Galaxis studio, “Tausi” is a song sang by a guy hitting on a girl he has been chasing for a for a while, telling her of how beautiful she is and can only be compared to a peacock, the bird.

