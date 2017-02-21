Hot Topics – Entertainment News

MCSK fails to get licence renewal from Copyright Board

The Kenya Copyright Board has declined to renew the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) licence for the year 2017 after it failed to submit a latest audited financial statement for the year ending June 2016 and a full list of its members indicating how much each member received in royalties. In a Public Notice through a local daily, the Kenya Copyright Board has thus announced that the Music Copyright Society of Kenya is henceforth not allowed to act as a CMO until its application for a licence is reviewed after it submits the required documents. MCSK has over the years been accused of misappropriation of funds and underpayment of artiste’s royalties, an accusation that led to the discontinuation of its former CEO Maurice Okoth who was later last year acquitted by a court of law. The Board has however renewed licenses for PRISK and KAMP.

Citizen TV set to adopt Jeff Koinange

After cutting ties with KTN, award-winning TV journalist and host Jeff Koinange is set to return to your screens. A clip that showed graphics of Jeff Koinange’s signature bench, smoke and a fire extinguisher has been shared widely on social media mainly by journalists from Royal media services hinting that the much-anticipated return of Jeff Koinange may be happening soon, and on Citizen TV which is currently ranked as the most viewed TV channel in the country. Jeff’s move to Citizen TV could just mean higher ratings for the station.

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa throw super bash for their son

Amber and Wiz certainly got into the birthday superheroes spirit as they rocked Batgirl and Batman costumes, respectively. Amber, 33, showed off her curvaceous figure in the clinging retro-styled superhero costume which featured a yellow utility belt with matching gloves.

Their only son looked adorable in a Catboy get-up from Disney Channel show PJ Masks which was custom-made. The duo is however divorced but there have been rumours that they could be seeing each other behind the divorce.