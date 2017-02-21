Latest news headlines- February 21 2017 Mass voter registration nets 3.7 million new voters

Mass voter registration nets 3.7 million new voters

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) registered 3.7 million new voters during the recently concluded mass voter registration.

Speaking during the release of the results of the month-long exercise today, commission chairman Wafula Chebukati said the figure fell below its initial target of 6 million voters, representing a 62% turnout.

“It is important to note that these are not final figures as cleaning of the register will be done,” Chebukati said.

The commission says it targets 3.2 million voters will be added to the register after the conclusion of the clean-up which seeks to weed out dead voters and correct anomalies of double registration and duplications.

READ ALSO: 3.7 million Kenyans registered as new voters

Nairobi county received the highest applications of over 100,000 new voters with 461,346 followed by Kiambu (225, 995) and Nakuru (175, 756). Other counties that recorded over 100,00 applications include Meru, Mombasa, Machakos, Kakamega and Uasin Gishu.

Counties that surpassed their IEBC target include Kajiado which recorded a 240% turnout followed by Mandera (116%), Narok (102%) and Garissa (92%).

NASA deal ready, says technical committee

Parties in the National Super Alliance (NASA) have agreed on modalities on the formation of the coalition and are expected to sign the deal tomorrow.

The coalition’s technical committee tasked with finalising the draft said today they had come up with a document that has met the ideals of all the four parties the in coalition.

Speaking after the team’s final meeting at Serena Hotel, Siaya Senator James Orengo said the coalition agreement is now ready and will be presented to the party heads for their signatures to be appended.

“The agreement is now ready and has been the result of painstaking negotiations from all sides,” the committee’s co-chair Orengo said as they came from the four-hour closed door meeting.

READ ALSO: We have a deal, committee on NASA coalition formation says

The 12-man team had last week presented the document to the coalitions’ leaders Raila Odinga (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) but the principals sent it back for further review.

The committee was however tight-lipped on whether the coalition had agreed on who would fly its presidential flag in the August 8 General Elections.

Kidero: City land grabbers, cartels sponsoring opponents

Cartels and billionaires believed to have made their fortune through irregular land deals in Nairobi are now sponsoring candidates to run for city governor’s seat in order to protect their ill-gotten wealth, Governor Evans Kidero claims.

Dr Kidero who is facing a serious onslaught from Jubilee aspirants for Nairobi’s top seat now says his opponents are being sponsored by a clique of tycoons who made their money through questionable land deals in the city.

He said they are desperate to protect their wealth and as such are sponsoring people they believe will not go after them.

“These people who made money on land deals are the same people who are saying that Nairobi has its owners and that Nairobi’s governor should be from a certain region and they now want to use their billions to impose a candidate on Nairobians,” Dr Kidero told a congregation at Calvary Covenant Centre in Komarock on Sunday.

READ ALSO: ‘Team Nairobi’ is a bunch of disorganized and incompetent individuals, says Kidero

He said he was being fought by the cartels who are not happy by the way he has cleaned the city of syndicates.