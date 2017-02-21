Business highlights – Former Kisumu MP Ken Nyagudi sues Kenya Power for Ksh527 million

Former Kisumu MP Ken Nyagudi sues Kenya Power for Ksh527 million

Former Kisumu Town West Member of Parliament, Ken Nyagudi has sued Kenya Power

The ex-legislator is seeking Ksh527 million in compensation after the electricity distributor allegedly failed to reconnect his 50-acre firm for over a year

The former MP claims that he has incurred losses on his greenhouses, fish farm, livestock and groundnuts farms that would have earned him the said amount

Mr Nyagudi argues that his 50-acre Macedonia Farms has been without electricity after the transformer serving the area exploded in October 2015. He claims that the replacement transformer that was installed also failed to operate, and that Kenya Power was forced to install a third one.

Kenya Power has, however filed a court report compiled by an Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) engineer indicating that there is normal electricity supply to the farm, and that the measured voltages are within the acceptable limits.

Last December, Justice Joseph Sergon had ordered Kenya Power and Mr Nyagudi to share the costs of having an independent electrical engineer from either the ERC or the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) to ascertain whether the farm is being supplied with electricity.

READ ALSO: 8 MPs facing hate speech charges taken to court

The judge issued the order following a standoff between Kenya Power and Mr Nyagudi over whether the farm had been connected to the required 415 volts. Mr Nyagudi claimed that the power reconnected only measured 242 volts.

The case is currently ongoing.

Tanzanian tycoon to buy Kenyan petroleum company’s retail business

Tanzania’s billionaire oil dealer, Ally Edha Awadh has made a bid for the retail business of Kenya’s Hashi Energy for an undisclosed amount

The planned acquisition will extend the company’s physical presence in the 12 countries that Hashi Energy has operations

The firm’s bases of operation include Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, Southern Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo

The Competition Authority of Kenya, the state agency that protects consumers from unfair and misleading market conduct, said it has approved the proposed transaction by Tanzanian petroleum products distributor Lake Oil, a firm Awadh founded in 2006.

In a statement issued last week, CAK Director-General Francis Wang’ombe confirmed that that the Competition Authority of Kenya has authorised the proposed acquisition of the retail petroleum business of Hashi Energy Limited by Lake Oil Limited.

CAK said the two firms made the application for the acquisition on January 25 but did not divulge the transaction details.

Awadh founded the company at the age of 23, after obtaining a licence from the Tanzanian government to import and market petroleum products in the domestic market. His firm is part of the conglomerate Lake Group, which has operations across East and Central Africa.

Lake Group now ranks among the top-five largest distributors of petroleum products in Tanzania and exports to neighbouring Zambia, Burundi, Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo.

READ ALSO: Fuel ‘too dirty’ for Europe sold to Africa

Hashi Energy was founded in 1991 and deals in marketing, importation and distribution of petroleum products. It had an overall market share of 6.3 per cent in the country in September, according to statistics by the Petroleum Institute of East Africa.

The firm is particularly strong in the supply of Liquified Petroleum Gas, coming second after market leader Total with a market share of 22.2%.

KRA squeezes Ksh687 billion out of taxpayers in 7 months

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has seen its tax collection for seven months through January rise 12.82%

The taxman collected Ksh687.39 billion, up from Ksh609.24 billion in the same period a year ago, the National Treasury has confirmed

This is against a targeted collection quota of Ksh1.5 trillion

The ordinary tax cash netted by the Kenya Revenue Authority represent 51.68% of the initial full-year target of Ksh1.33 trillion, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich said in a recent statement.

READ ALSO: KRA to miss tax collection target due to doctors’, lectures’ strike

On February 9, 2017, the National Treasury revised tax targets for the full-year to June 30 to Ksh1.5 trillion, alluding to more than expected collections in the seven months. The KRA is banking on continued recruitment of new taxpayers through online tax filing platform, iTax, and increased collection following the enforcement of the Excise Duty Act 2015, to meet the ambitious target.

The central government uses taxes to equip and run national health care facilities, upgrade roads,, connect consumers to the national power grid, pay its workers, subsidise food and food production, and maintain government offices, among other expenses.