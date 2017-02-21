Betting tips! 11 out of 12, why Jose Mourihno is the king of finals

- Jose Mourinho leads Manchester United to EFL cup final on Sunday 26th February , It will be his 13th final as a manager having lost only once.
- United are clear favourites to lift the 2017 League cup final.
- Southampton have had a decent campaign, reaching the finals without conceding a goal.
- Should the United manager win, that will be his 23rd trophy as a coach.
Manchester United go to Sunday 26 February 2017 EFL Cup against Southampton with manger Jose Mourihno eyeing to lift his first trophy as the Old Trafford boss.
The self-proclaimed special one is not new to the league cup having won it on three occasions with his former club.
The Portuguese in his distinguished career has a distinction record in Cup finals having won a whopping 11 times only losing one final across 11 full seasons as a coach.
To have lost just one final in his time as a manager is nothing short of remarkable, but the way in which he’s lifted those trophies gives an insight into just why his record is so impressive.
Almost 50 per cent of these finals have gone to extra-time, including his first-ever trophy in the UEFA Cup against Celtic.
His opponents in the 13th final have had a remarkable campaign in the league Cup this season. They Southampton became the first team in the history of this competition to reach the final without conceding a goal – and have achieved that by beating all-Premier League opposition along the way: Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Arsenal and now Liverpool.
Below a breakdown of Mourihno’s cup finals, besides seven league titles and five Community Shields or Super Cups.
Final appearances for Jose Mourihno
2003 – UEFA Cup (Porto 3-2 Celtic AET) (Won)
2003 – Taca de Portugal (Porto 1-0 UD Leiria) (Won)
2004 – Taca de Portugal (Porto 1-2 Benfica AET) (Loss)
2004 – Champions League (Porto 3-0 Monaco) (Won)
2005 – League Cup (Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool AET) (Won)
2007 – League Cup (Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal) (Won)
2007 – FA Cup (Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United AET) (Won)
2010 – Coppa Italia (Inter Milan 1-0 Roma) (Won)
2010 – Champions League (Inter Milan 2-0 Bayern Munich) (Won)
2011 – Copa del Rey (Real Madrid 1-0 Barcelona AET) (Won)
2013 – Copa del Rey (Real Madrid 1-2 Atletico Madrid) (Won)
2015- League Cup Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham hot spurs (Won)
2017 League Cup Manchester United vs Southampton?
It will not be a walk in the park for Mourihno and his star studded side, but it is no secret which team i will be staking large for.
