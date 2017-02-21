Ask Dr X: I think my boyfriend infected me with an STD

Dear Dr X,

Two months ago I was going to help myself in the washroom when I suddenly felt a short, sharp pain and this pressure as I was doing my business. UTIs are nothing new to me and I’ve been getting them occasionally since I was a teenager. After taking medication the immediate discomfort went way but something still does not feel right. I noticed every time after I get intimate with my boyfriend I start to feel some inflammation. I asked him about it but he doesn’t seem to think much about it. What I don’t understand is we’ve been together for a while and this new sensation just started recently. There is nowhere else I could have got this disease from if not him. It’s making me wonder where he got it from.

-Debra

READ ALSO: Ask Dr X : My family hates my girlfriend and I don’t know why

Dear Debra,

The first thing you should do is head to the doctor. An uncontrolled STD could potentially change your entire reproductive future. Go get the problem checked out and if it is in fact an STD then you’ll have to confront your partner about it. STDs do not just materialise out of the blue, they are transmitted through sexual contact. You know what, do your part and do what you need to do. If you stick around it’ll will just come back to haunt you in more ways than one. Nip it in the bud because clearly he doesn’t care enough himself and he might be cheating on you. That’s all that is apparent.

-Dr X