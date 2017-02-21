6 lies all women tell men, and get away with it

We all lie but there are specific lies that women depend on to get out of something or to avoid a big fight. Write these down because you might need them sometime.

1. “I’m not mad.”

Be sure that she is in fact angry and is just biding her time waiting for the right moment to strike. Women usually say this because they want you to try harder than just asking, “are you ok?” because that would be way too easy on you. Unfortunately you have to work hard to win her over and rightly so because things are already too easy for men in this world.

2. “I’m on my period.”

This has to be one of the most common lies ever told by women everywhere. Periods typically come by once a month and if more men knew this, they would get to the bottom of things much sooner. Maybe she really just isn’t in the mood and doesn’t want you to take it personally, maybe she just can’t stand you anymore. Either way you are not getting what you want.

READ ALSO: 5 signs you might be needy

3. “Sorry I was busy.”

Taking a couple of hours to answer your text is understandable but waiting a day then saying she was busy is a lie. She just did not want to talk to you. It doesn’t take more than a minute to reply to a message, this excuse should be a clear enough sign that she’s not into you the way you think she is.

4. “I don’t really care about money.”

Trust and believe everybody cares about money and your girlfriend definitely cares about your money. Which is not to say that she is a gold-digger but she definitely isn’t up for slumming it. The world necessitates money and you don’t need to have a lot of it but you do need to be wise about it.

READ ALSO: 5 steps to take dealing with a cheater

5. “ I love watching football (or whichever sport it might be)”

Finding a woman who wholeheartedly loves sports is a rare thing. Not many do and that’s why this is usually a lie. She’ll probably just go along with it to make you happy but don’t abuse the privilege. Watch the things she likes too with her sometimes just to make sure both of you are equally, occasionally miserable.

6. “It’ll only take 10 minutes.”

Whatever it is, a favour getting ready, taking a shower, buying something, it never takes 10 minutes. You’ll be stuck somewhere wising you had known the truth as the clock ticks away. Plan ahead gentlemen, also get used to it.